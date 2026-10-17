He Moved To A New Town And Could No Longer Use His Gym, But The Gym Still Expected Him To Pay Every Month

Imagine moving to a new town. What would you do if you were a member of a gym in your old town? Would you try to cancel your membership or keep driving back to that town to go to the gym?

The answer might depend on how far away the new town is from the old town, but assuming they were far apart, you’d probably try to cancel your membership.

In this story, one gym goer is in that exact situation, and he tries to cancel his membership. It’s not that easy, and they’re not at all helpful.

So, he decides to make it a little harder to get his money.

Let’s read all about it.

Won’t take my money to pay in full? Ok, I do it your way I was a customer at a gym in town. I had moved to another area of town and it was no longer going to be convenient to go to this location. I had signed a 2 year contract (don’t do this kids). And still had about 8 months left.

OP wasn’t all that concerned about canceling the contract.

I looked at my contract to see how I could cancel, nothing I could find so I thought “oh well, life lesson” “Don’t make that mistake again.” I called their customer support line to see if they had a “termination fee” I could pay to get out of the contract. Customer Service Rep: There is no “termination clause” and I would be responsible to pay out the rest of the contract. Me: Ok, give me a total for the rest of the bill and I will pay if all off right now.

I’d do the math myself.

Rep: I can’t do that. Me: You can’t give me a total for the next 8 months so I can pay it off right now? Rep: That’s correct Me: Why not? Multiply my monthly bill times 8 and I will pay it now.

This doesn’t make sense.

Rep: The bill could change. Me: How could the bill change? Rep: Taxes could change, X/Y/Z could change, blah blah blah. Me: Ok, never mind. I just pay it month to month till the 8 months is over

But that’s not what OP did at all.

At this point I had it on auto draft so they just pulled out my bill monthly. So the first thing I did was block them from drafting my account. Next month they tried to draft my account, rejected. I received a letter that my bank rejected the draft.

OP was in no rush to pay.

I proceeded to ignore it. They sent me an unpaid bill letter and threatened to send me to collections (I had a feeling they actually would and I wasn’t going to actually let it happen). Waited a little bit longer and got a 2nd letter for unpaid bill and possible collections notice.

But OP did eventually pay.

Waited a few days then mailed them a check back. I proceeded to go through this cycle for the next 7 months with them. All they had to do was take up my offer to pay the bill in full and they could have avoided all that trouble.

Honestly, that sounds more annoying to deal with all the notices than to just leave it on auto draft.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this revenge.

I wonder why this is happening.

I’m sure there’s some truth to these numbers.

Same. LOL

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

This is good advice.

I’d be tempted to calculate the total myself, ask for a manager, and hope they’ll agree to process the payment.

When you’re annoyed, sometimes it feels good to be annoying.

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