He Needs Sunlight To Fully Wake Up, So He Thinks It’s Fair To Disturb His Roommate’s Sleep To Get It

Waking up to an alarm instead of waking up naturally is not an experience than most people relish, but that’s even harder if you can’t start your waking hours on your terms.

See why these roommates are in a dispute over the morning sun.

AITAH for wanting to wake up with sunlight? I have a roommate who doesn’t tolerate any kind of light in the room we sleep in because he says it messes up his sleep. This isn’t a big problem in the evening because i usually go to sleep around the same time he does.

But that’s where the harmony ends. I like total darkness myself.

However, since he wakes up around an hour after me (i wake up at 7 and he wakes up around 8 or 8:30), i usually need to be woken up by my phone (it’s vibration only so it can’t get better than this). He wants to leave the blinders closed at night while I want them open. I already had a discussion about this with someone i know and they were completely on my roommate side, saying i don’t need to keep the blinders open to wake up. But, let me please defend myself.

He only sees it from the sun worship angle. We would not be friends.

I am 100% sure i wake up more energetic if i am exposed to sunlight, (and this is not because i am a plant). Now, before frying me in the comments, i want to ask you: how is closing my blinders (we have two windows on each side of the room) at night any different from keeping the lights at night? If I keep the lights on after midnight I am clearly a jerk making it difficult to sleep, but isn’t keeping the blinders closed the same thing (making it difficult to wake up)? Judge me honestly please.

Here is what people are talking about.

I agree. Unless I’m really tired than I can sleep with some sunlight.

Blackout curtains are one of my favourite inventions!

This would be better. I am pretty easy going, but I think there’d be tension if I lived like this with someone.

Nocturnal gal here. I completely disagree.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

That’s what I would do. What a diva. I hate people who act like this.

Early riser who hates darkness doesn’t mind waking up his roommate to satisfy his sun worship.

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