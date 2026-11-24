Homeowner Sees A Child Throwing A Hatchet At A Utility Pole Next Door, But Gets Conflicting Advice About What To Do

When the neighborhood kids get carried away, how bad does it have to get before you say something?

That’s what one homeowner is wondering after seeing what happened at the house next door.

It’s where the kids go after school, so they’re used to seeing about ten of them out there until nine or later.

One evening, though, a kid started cutting branches with a pocketknife. Then someone brought out a hatchet, and before long, one of the kids was throwing it at a utility pole.

With no adults around, the homeowner wondered if they should get involved. Their partner said to leave it alone, but another neighbor suggested calling the non-emergency line.

Keep reading to see how the whole thing played out.

The Hang Out House is out of control The house next door seems to be THE hangout spot for the neighborhood kids, and they flock there every day after school is out and are outside until 9 or later. There are at least ten of them at a time, and tonight, I noticed one of them had a multitool (like a pocketknife) and was cutting branches off neighbors’ trees and trees at the house they were hanging out at. Then I blinked, and one of them had a small hatchet. Not a single adult was supervising them, as they tend to be left alone to come and go as they please.

Knowing it could cause drama, they’re reluctant to call the police.

I watched as they hacked at a tree branch and took turns on the sticks. One started hacking into the utility pole on the lawn, and then she handed it to another who started throwing it to get it to stick in the pole (like ax throwing). I have the owner’s contact info, but he’s pretty lax about this stuff. Wondering what people would do in this situation? My partner said it’s not our responsibility because they aren’t on our property. The other neighbor said to call the non-emergency line (but then we get drama). What would you do?

Yikes! It sounds like kids being kids, but it would be nice to know how old they are.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think.

This person doesn’t think it’s worth it.

According to this person, they need to let the kids enjoy their childhood.

Yet another person who thinks they should stay out of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This sounds harsh, but it’s very true.

They should mind their own business and let the kids be kids.

Yes, seeing a kid throw a hatchet at a utility pole is a bit worrisome but calling the cops is a bit much.

If it’s that big of a deal, the best thing would be to contact the parents.

It’s always better to give a warning before getting the police involved.

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