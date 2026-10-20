He Planned to Visit His Girlfriend. When a Family Member Landed in the Hospital, He Chose to Be There Instead, and She Got Upset

Balancing family responsibilities and romantic relationships can be difficult for a young adult.

In this story, a young man postponed his trip to visit his girlfriend because a disabled family member was sick in the hospital.

He had to look after the family member because no one else could.

But his girlfriend was upset because she had arranged something special for Thursday and worried he might not arrive in time.

Do you think he should prioritize her over the hospitalized family member? Check out the full details below.

AITAH for delaying my journey to see my gf? I (19M) am going to visit my girlfriend. The drive to get there takes days, and I had planned to go four days ago. However, a family member is sick in the hospital, and he’s disabled. I didn’t want to leave him alone in the hospital.

This young man has had a few issues seeing her girlfriend since last year.

My girlfriend starts work in two weeks. Which is why she was mad when I said I would take a few more days before I came. Last year, my passport expired, so I had issues visiting her last year, too. But I have seen her like 4 times since then with no problem. I told her I would come on Monday because that’s when they say he can be let out.

His girlfriend got mad at him for staying longer in the hospital.

However, she’s still angry because she booked something for us on Thursday, and I might not make it by then. We were arguing on a call. She said I could come and that he would be fine being left alone for a bit. I said he’s alone, and she still has two weeks left, so it’ll be okay because we still have time. She’s still mad, though, and I don’t know if I should have just gone there 4 days ago.

It’s truly hard to balance family responsibilities with personal relationships.

It’s understandable for OP’s girlfriend to feel disappointed about the changed plans.

But she should also understand his situation and why he had to stay with a vulnerable family member in the hospital.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

People are calling out the girlfriend.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, doing the right thing means disappointing someone you love.

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