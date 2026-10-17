He Refused to Commercialize His Late Father’s Secret Recipe—Until He Discovered His Wife Was Selling Orders Behind His Back

Marriage means sharing a lot, but it doesn’t mean sharing everything.

A husband kept his late father’s handwritten recipe as one of the few mementos he had left of him, complete with notes only his dad would have written.

So when his wife asked to sell the dessert through her weekend baking business, he said no and explained exactly why.

Despite his objections, his wife told him he was being” too sentimental,” and she went ahead and took orders for it anyway.

By the time he learned about it, a batch was already made and a bitter fight ensued.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for refusing to let my wife use my late father’s recipe for her business? My wife (30F) and I (32M) have been married for three years. My father passed away a few years ago, and one of the things I kept from him was a handwritten recipe for a dessert he used to make for every family gathering. It’s not some famous secret recipe, but it means a lot to me because the handwriting and little notes on the page are his.

Soon, his wife put him in a bit of an uncomfortable situation.

My wife recently started selling homemade desserts on weekends. She asked if she could use my father’s recipe as one of her products. At first, I said no. I explained that I wasn’t comfortable seeing something so personal turned into a product, especially because customers would be buying it under her business name.

His wife didn’t understand where he was coming from at all.

She told me I was being overly sentimental and that my father would probably be happy knowing his recipe was helping us make money. I still said no.

Turns out, his wife didn’t really value his boundaries.

A few days later, I found out she had already made a batch using the recipe. She said she didn’t think I’d actually object once I tasted it, and she had already gotten several orders for it. I was angry and told her she needed to remove it from her menu.

His wife has more to say on the matter.

She said I was treating a recipe like it was some priceless family heirloom when it was just food. She also pointed out that we’re married, and anything that helps her business ultimately helps both of us. I told her that marriage doesn’t automatically give either person permission to use something deeply personal that belongs to the other.

Now he’s at a standstill.

Now she says I’m being controlling and making her feel like she can’t build something for herself. I haven’t told my family yet because I know they’ll probably take sides. AITA for refusing to let my wife use my father’s recipe?

You really shouldn’t use a family recipe without permission.

Reddit was pretty divided on this one.

This user is more on the wife’s side here.

This user questions what the point is of holding on so tightly to a piece of paper.

This commenter thinks his wife crossed a major line.

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This all could have gone over a lot smoother.

Reddit split on this one, and it’s easy to see why.

Plenty of commenters argued that recipes are meant to be shared, and that a dessert his father loved making might bring more joy on a customer’s table than in a drawer.

Others pointed out that the wife had a whole menu to choose from and still went for the one recipe she’d been asked to leave alone.

Both camps have a point. Had the wife secured proper permission or offered his dad credit for the idea, it could have won him over, but that’s not what happened.

It may have been a sweet idea, but it was pretty sour execution.

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