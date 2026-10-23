He Survived a Horrible Accident and Won a Major Settlement—Then Decided to Hide the Cash From His Family

Imagine finding out that you’re going to get a lot of money from a lawsuit. Would you be happy to share it with your friends and family, or would you rather they not even know about the money?

In this story, one young man is in this situation. He wants to help out his mom, but he doesn’t want to give money to anyone else, especially since they keep pestering him for money.

He’s wondering if it’s wrong not to tell his family when he gets the money.

Personally, I think that would be the best decision. Keep reading to see if you agree.

WIBTA if I keep quiet about a lot of money coming my way. Me (20M) was in an accident at my school a few years ago nearly lost my life but other then some PTSD and some panic attacks I’ve been fine. ( Mom was my rock throughout all of it) My whole family knows about this accident and everyone recommended suing and as I’m most likely going to be given the money because of the severity of my accident and for the reason that my school was indeed at fault.

This would be so annoying.

And here comes the twist because most of my family do indeed know that I have started suing and they don’t know the official amount but they do know it’ll will be a hefty amount and have already started asking me for things. Family I never really talked to would call my mom and ask about the case and when they saw me the case and the settlement is all they wanted to talk about. That wouldn’t be the conversation opener but every conversation would lead to the same thing. They would be asking for money for their church or lifestyle or for just being related to me. I t’s come to a point where I don’t like to talk about it with anyone and don’t except for with my mother.

I think this is a smart idea.

Now this is the WIBTA part. WIBTA if once I do get the settlement keep quiet about it and not tell anyone. Mom will obviously know and I want to ask her to not tell anyone when the time comes but I feel like she will feel some type of way. Should I ask my mom to keep quiet and not say anything knowing she might tell a family member and then it’ll spread like wildfire.

Here’s some more context about his family and what he wants to do with the money.

Some info: 1. I plan to use a small portion of the money to travel and see and learn about different people and cultures. 2. My family has never been rich more closely to the poor side but we’ve always gotten through it. All my extended family are doing fine now and no one is in need of anything. 3. None of my family seems to be good with financials so if do lend some family money it’s very likely I will never see it again. 4. I plan on buying my mom a house for everything she’s done for me and my siblings as a single mom.

He’s very grateful for his mom.

One of thing that really stuck with me of the things my mom has done for me is after the accident she would have to wash my head/ hair for me because I couldn’t at the time and the amount of blood that she washed out of her sons head/hair in those few weeks. I caught her crying once while she washed my hair and I asked her what was wrong and she replied “I thought I lost one of my babies” She was referring to when she got the call and had to rush to the hospital.

It was an emotional moment.

I hugged her and we cried for 20 minutes. My mom has sacrificed most of her life to raise her kids as a single mom which is why I have no buying her house. But yeah WIBTA in this situation

I don’t know what exactly happened in this accident, but it sounds truly traumatic. I’m so glad his mom was there for him.

I think it’s wise not to tell his family about the money. If they eventually ask, he doesn’t have to answer. It’s none of their business. He could claim he spend it all on his mom’s house. Maybe that would get them to back off.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is good advice.

Another person urges him to say “no” to his family.

This person offers some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Here’s a suggestion of what to tell his mom.

I have no idea how much money he’s getting or how much he’ll have left after buying his mom a house, but let’s assume he’ll have a lot left. He doesn’t need to tell anyone that. He can claim he spent the money on his mom’s house. His mom doesn’t even have to know the details.

He doesn’t owe his family any of his money. If the roles were reversed, I doubt that they’d loan him money.

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