He Was Stunned When His Manager Asked If He Could Work A Few Hours On His Wedding Day

I don’t say this very often, but I legitimately LAUGHED OUT LOUD when I read this story.

Or, as the youngsters say, I LOL’d.

Because it is so ridiculous and shocking that I couldn’t help but giggle.

And I have a feeling you’re gonna agree with me…

Check out what this guy had to say about the insane request his boss asked of him…on his wedding day.

Get started now!

Manager demanded I come in on my wedding day, then asked why I wasn’t “flexible.” “I got married last Saturday. Small ceremony. Courthouse, then lunch with family. Nothing extravagant. We planned it six months ago. I requested the day off three months in advance. It was approved. I have the email.

Oh, boy…

Friday night, 9 PM. My manager calls me. Not texts. Calls. I assume someone passed away. “Hey, I know you have tomorrow off, but Karen called out and we’re short. Can you come in for a few hours?” I said, “Tomorrow is my wedding.”

Are you serious?!?!

Silence. Then: “Yeah, I know. But it’s just a few hours. You could come in early, leave by noon, still make your ceremony.” My ceremony. Was. At. 10 AM. I said, “My wedding is at 10 AM.” He said, “Oh. Well, what about after? Like 2 to 6?” After. My wedding. He wanted me to leave my own wedding reception to come bag groceries. On my wedding day. That I’d had approved for three months.

What an idiot!

I said no. He said, “I’m just asking you to be flexible. We’re a team.” Flexible. On my wedding day. The one day in my entire life that is literally about me not being at work. I said, “I’m not coming in. I’m getting married.” He said, “Fine. But this is going to be noted.”

Go for it!

Noted. Again. The vague threat. The same one they use when they have nothing. I got married. It was beautiful. I didn’t think about work once. Not once. Monday morning, my manager doesn’t say a word to me. Just cold silence. Later, I hear from a coworker that he was complaining about how “nobody wants to work anymore” and how I “left the team hanging.” Left the team hanging. On my wedding day. For a shift I wasn’t scheduled for. That he approved me to have off. Anyone else get asked to sacrifice a once-in-a-lifetime day for a job that would replace them in a week?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

I told you this was insane!

What kind of boss does this?

People are so strange…

He should quit this job immediately after this incident!