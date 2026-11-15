HOA Wants Her Tree Swing Gone, So She’s Filling Her Yard With Christmas Decorations

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood, and the HOA tells you to remove something from your yard even though you know there’s not a rule against it. Would you remove it anyway, fight the complaint so you can get your way, or get revenge?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she plans on fighting the complaint; however, in the mean time, she’s out for revenge by adding a lot, and I mean a lot, of things to her yard that are bound to annoy the HOA.

Yet, there’s nothing they can do about it.

Let’s read all the details.

Revenge on my HOA/nosy neighbor A few days ago I received a call from my HOA telling me that a neighbor had complained about a tree swing I’ve put up in front of my house. Thing is this swing has been up for about a year now but I suspect the board is now targetting me because they didn’t like how I spoke to them in the last meeting. I’ve read the bylaws and covenants and intend on fighting this the proper way… But in the mean time petty revenge will have to do.

It’s an early Christmas.

I’ve already taken down my Christmas decorations as we’re well past Christmas, but have now taken them back out and set them up out front. I’ve set up a 10 foot tall inflatable reindeer. I’ve set up a 6 foot tall inflatable snowman family moved my childrens outside toys (bicycles etc) to the front yard (no mention of toys in the bylaws)

Her friends are going to help.

I’ve also explained the story to a few friends and family and am in the process of acquiring and setting up more inflatable christmas decorations. Have i mentioned that this is all going down during the corona virus pandemic? My tree swing is THAT important.

Revenge via Christmas decor. Bring it! Sounds cheerful and colorful, but the HOA is sure to hate it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person likes the revenge idea.

Here’s another story about a tree swing.

Another person has a suggestion for the yard decor.

This person has a theory about why the neighbor is just now complaining about the tree swing.

This is another example of why people don’t like HOAs. Even when you follow the rules, they seem to make up rules as they go to prevent you from enjoying your life.

Her revenge idea is harmless but will certainly annoy the HOA. I just worry the HOA will create a new rule to make her take all the Christmas decor down, something along the lines of no Christmas decor except in the months of November and December. I wouldn’t put it past an HOA to do that.

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