Her Neighbor Keeps Complaining About Noise, Even Though They’re Being Very Quiet. Now the Neighbor Is Escalating, and It’s Freaking Them Out

When you live in an apartment, you have to expect that you will hear some noise, but some people seem to be overly sensitive.

That is the case in this story, and even though this couple is being very quiet, their neighbor is always angry at them and claims they are making too much noise.

It has even gotten to the point where the neighbor is standing at their door and recording, which is really making them scared, so they are looking for options on what they can do.

It seems to me that they need to document every interaction and continue to report it to the apartment manager and the police. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Unhinged neighbor is stalking/filming my apartment door late at night. Police is useless and so is agent. What can we do? Hey everyone, I really need some advice because my partner and I are living in absolute paranoia right now.

Let’s see what is going on with these people.

I (F23) live in a studio apartment in Sydney. My partner doesn’t live here permanently, but he’s been staying over constantly lately because we are genuinely terrified for my safety. We keep to ourselves, watch things on our phones with headphones, and our immediate neighbors have explicitly told us they can never hear a word from our place.

Are they sure she is yelling at them?

Despite this, a neighbor further down the hall (let’s call her Unit 32) has developed a bizarre, aggressive obsession with us. She regularly screams insults down the hallway from behind her door, claiming we are making “excessive noise.” The timeline of her behavior is getting completely out of hand:

Ok, there is no doubt that she thinks they are the problem.

Last month : She slammed an anonymous note on my door accusing us of making noise at 2 AM, 3 AM, and 5 AM. Plot twist: I was literally away on holiday for three weeks when it happened, my partner housesat for me to look after my cat. My bf is a very quiet person and didn’t hear any issues from neigbour. I am a quiet person in general as well who despises loud sounds.

It is unfortunate that they had to take the camera down.

Last month: my bf put up a temporary door camera because I felt unsafe. Caught her standing directly outside my door for 6 minutes straight, just filming my door with her phone in the dark. I took it down once I learned it violated strata hallway rules. I also left my place shortly for a month to housesit my parents home as they were on holiday.

Sometimes you have to vacuum and make a little noise.

Two weeks ago (The cat litter & recording incident): Things had been slightly quiet since my partner went to the police, but two days ago we got home super late from a long shift and discovered my cat had knocked over its litter box and spilled water everywhere. I had to quickly vacuum it up around 9:30 PM so it didn’t ruin the tile flooring. While we were cleaning up, my partner had a bad feeling and looked out; sure enough, she was standing in the hallway with her arms crossed, staring menacingly at our door. My partner calmly told her through the door to close her own bathroom window if she had an issue, and she taunted us saying, “You guys are the problem.”

The police need to figure out how to handle this.

10 minutes later, she came back out and started turning her phone recorder on, and started filming us. I opened the door and firmly stood my ground, loudly telling her she is harassing the entire floor and that I will report her to the cops and agent. To that, she slammed her door shut. After a highly distressing encounter, my partner went down to a local station (Station A) on our behalf to report her harassment. They completely brushed him off at the counter, told him “it’s a strata issue,” and told him to go to Station B instead. My partner called Station B from his car, and the officer there was absolutely disgusted by how lazy Station A was. He told my partner Station A was completely wrong, that this is textbook stalking and intimidation, and asked my partner to lodge a formal report with them so they can look into filing an Apprehended Personal Violence Order (APVO) against her.

To be fair, recording in the hallway isn’t likely a crime.

Two days ago: She did it again. She crept out of her door, stood outside my door, and recorded for about a minute before going back in. We distinctly heard the record button sound go off and on her phone right outside. We didn’t give her any reaction and stayed inside my place. My partner contacted the station again to speak about this, and the cop has the nerve to say mate who cares if she’s filming? It’s not a crime? Just live your life.” We felt so hopeless after this.

No, the property manager did give some good direction.

Meanwhile, my property manager is being totally useless. She finally replied to my emails saying she told the crazy neighbor “if she needs to document noise, she should do it from inside her own unit.” So, my property manager basically just gave an unstable person permission to illegally record audio from my private apartment?? Not to mention, she said that other residents complained that I slam doors when I have a sliding bathroom door and entrance door, which I can’t slam as they are HEAVY.

It is beginning to seem like this woman may be the issue, or at least part of it.

Unit 32 has been slamming doors for months at odd times to retaliate against noises that she hears (god knows where she hears it and I also found out it’s her slamming the door as I recognise her voice when she screams). I feel sick, unsafe, and completely hyper-vigilant. I have a chronic lung condition and I’m literally terrified to clear my throat or take a shower past 9 PM because I know she’s going to come creep outside my door.

What do they expect to happen?

My partner is actively putting his university work on hold and can’t go back to his parents’ place because he’s too worried to leave me here alone. My lease isn’t up for another 5-7 months. What can we legally do to force strata to act, or can we use this to break the lease early without penalties because the landlord is failing to provide a safe environment?

While the crazy neighbor does seem a bit overly sensitive, so do the couple in this story. Maybe they should try to just ignore her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments recommend.

This commenter thinks she should move, which seems excessive.

A peephole camera could really be beneficial.

Here is someone who says to just ignore them.

This commenter suggests talking to a lawyer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Now this is funny.

Documenting every interaction, recording it when possible, and then letting the police and apartment manager handle it from there is the best course of action.

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