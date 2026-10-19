Her Sister Gave Her a Bag of Old Clothes to Use or Donate. She Tailored a Great Suit to Fit, and Her Sister Demanded It Back

It is great when a sibling gives you some old clothes that they no longer need, and you can find some that you really like.

That is what happened in this story when she was able to tailor a wonderful suit out of the clothes that her sister gave her.

Unfortunately, once her sister saw the suit, she demanded it back. She refused to give it to her, though, and now they are fighting about it.

While I think she has every right to keep the suit, she also wants to consider the fact that it would mean her sister would never give her things in the future. Read through the full story and see what you think she should do.

AITA to keep the suit I tailored to me from sister’s clothes she gave away? My sister gave me a bag of clothes she used to wear to work before she had a baby, mainly for donation, but if I want to keep some she said I’m welcome to.

That is great that these clothes are getting a second life, and the suit sounds amazing.

I kept some for me, donated some, and used the good quality stuff to sew a suit that looks great. This suit is made out of that stuff she gave me, which I spent about a month on. I added my initials to handcuff stitching, buttons, its probably my favorite outfit for going to work. It really looks great and I love that I made it myself.

Oh, now her sister has changed her mind.

I wear it and it looks just beautiful. I am good at tailoring stuff to my figure. She was over today, and she checks out my closet once in awhile. She sees the suit and she wants it back. She is insisting on remembering how much she paid for it.

Her sister couldn’t get it back if it were donated. This is basically the same thing.

Now she says it never should have been in the pile she gave me, she tried it on, of course it looks great on her, and we do have the same initials, and she’s going back to work soon, she needs work clothes. I love that suit. I told her since she gave it away, I tailored it to me, and no she can’t have it. She is calling me greedy, I can tailor anything and it would look good on me, can’t I just let her have the suit.

Maybe offer to tailor something else for her.

I don’t want to part with it, I love it. Am I wrong for telling her no, she can’t have it? She was annoyed entire night after I told her I want to keep it. AITA?

She is certainly not wrong for keeping the suit, but she also needs to take into account how upset her sister might get. Then, she should decide whether it is worth it or not.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

The suit is hers.

Honestly, this is most likely the best option.

Now this is a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

This person is exactly right.

She made this into her own suit.

It may be the same material as it was before, but it is not the same suit. Her sister should never have even asked for it back.

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