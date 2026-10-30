Her Upstairs Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Making Noise, So She Finally Banged On The Ceiling To Send A Message

Apartment living can be frustrating when neighbors refuse to keep their noise levels down.

In this story, a woman lives in an apartment whose upstairs neighbors constantly play loud sounds and move furniture around.

She once reported them to management, but the problem remained… sometimes waking her up at one in the morning.

When she reached her breaking point, she banged back up the ceiling, but it didn’t go well for her.

Uh oh! What do you think happened? Read the full story below to find out more.

Lost it and banged on my loud neighbors ceiling – received a warning from office My neighbors are ridiculously loud at all times of the day, and they’re always home. They move furniture at all times of the day and run back and forth. They blast their TV and music. It’s extremely annoying.

This woman reported her neighbors once, but they continued being noisy.

Last night, at 1 a.m., I kept hearing something being moved in the bedroom, and it woke me up twice. I even use brown noise, and that doesn’t help. I pay $2,134 as a single mom to live here in a one-bedroom apartment. I reported them to management a few months ago, and it stopped for a while. Then they continued being loud again.

When she banged the ceiling, they reported her to management.

Today, I lost it and banged on the ceiling after they repeatedly dragged furniture around the apartment. They banged back. Then they reported me to management. This is my second strike because, when I first moved in, I didn’t realize the building wasn’t soundproof. But I haven’t had any complaints until today, after I banged on the ceiling, so I clearly know it’s from upstairs.

Now, she’s planning on calling the cops.

Where do I go from here? Honestly, if this continues, I will call the cops. I also still have my log that I’ve been keeping. But I didn’t want to send it because I didn’t want to seem like a resident who complained all the time. I haven’t responded to their message yet. I’m still deciding if I should respond right away to defend myself with my log or if I should wait it out.

Ugh! It’s really annoying to live next to or near noisy neighbors.

I believe OP has every reason to be frustrated after months of disrupted sleep.

Imagine paying over $2,000 a month for her apartment only to be woken up by inconsiderate neighbors upstairs.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let’s read the responses of other people.

Here’s some helpful advice.

It’s a human reaction, says this one.

This one shares a valid assumption.

Here’s a personal thought.

Finally, short and simple.

Everyone deserves peace at home, especially those who pay more than $2,000 in rent.

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