He’s One of the Company’s Most Valuable Drivers. Then His Supervisor Reprimanded Him for Speeding

Imagine getting a job as a delivery driver. Would you try to drive as fast as possible to get as many deliveries as possible delivered in one day, or would you slow down, obey the speed limit and take a leisurely lunch break?

In this story, one delivery driver chooses the first option. He even skips his lunch break entirely.

This works out well for him for awhile, but then his supervisor reprimands him about speeding.

Keep reading to find out he reacts to this reprimand and how the company responds to the consequences.

Supervisor gave me a verbal warning for being their best employee, and then complain that I’m following the rules as a result? Fine, let me talk to YOUR supervisor. Back in 2018 I started working at a delivery company. When I started working they gave me a rule book that stated that all drivers cannot exceed 5mph over the designated speed limit; All drivers were required to take their lunch breaks (30 minutes unpaid) on the way back to our facility at the end of their first run (most drivers had 2 runs in a day); And we were also required to load our vans ourselves in the morning and unload any undelivered items when we got back. Our delivery vans were equipped with trackers that monitored our speed and would beep loudly if you went over 74mph. Malicious Compliance:

OP didn’t follow all the rules.

I had been working at this company for over a year without any issue, and I had quickly became one of the more valuable drivers by taking on extra runs and staying late to help out other drivers. Most of the time my delivery routs took me on highways that were listed at 65mph, but if I was covering another drivers route, there was a chance that the highways were listed at 55mph. I was the driver that finished their runs in record time by not taking my lunch break and driving just under the van trackers’ max speed trigger even if it meant going 20mph above the listed speed limit. I did this because our company prided itself on having fast response time on same day deliveries, and my supervisors turned a blind eye to my speeding.

Then, everything changed.

That is, until they gave me a verbal warning about speeding. I’m not sure what happened to make them change, all I know is that as soon as I got the warning, I initiated malicious compliance mode. I started doing everything by the book. I drove at exactly the listed speed limit, and started taking my lunch breaks.

He took his time.

My efficiency tanked and the company was falling behind on deliveries because I wasn’t there to take on any last minute orders so they had to hire more drivers. I would just sit in a parking lot somewhere listening to reddit stories on YouTube during the entirety of my lunch breaks. And to make things even better, if there were slower vehicles on the highway I would make sure to stay behind them and drive at their speed, even if it meant driving at 10-20mph under the speed limit.

Obviously, there were consequences.

Fallout: My supervisors were extremely ticked off at me for causing them so many issues, but they couldn’t really do anything about it. And oh boy did they try.

Let’s see what they tried to do.

They tried changing my routes, giving me only one run for the day, and telling me that I was required to take my lunch break after I returned from my run. I ended up getting them off my back by going to my supervisors’ supervisor and explaining everything to them, which in turn basically made me untouchable to my supervisors. I simply continued following the rules and if I ended up with overtime because of it, oh well. That’s on the supervisors head not mine.

I don’t think of this as malicious compliance. It’s good that OP followed the rules. Why work so hard for the same pay? Also, it’s not safe to speed. He deserves those lunch breaks too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is glad OP started following the rules.

Another person loves the compliance.

This person has a theory about why OP was told to stop speeding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Another person thinks he really overreacted.

Speeding should not be part of the job. He should’ve followed all the rules from day one.

I’m glad he got called out. Slowing down sounds much safer.

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