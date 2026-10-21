He’s Stuck Between A Dad Who Won’t Close A Window And A Neighbor Who Won’t Let It Stay Open — Now He Wonders If His Family Is The Problem

Everybody has a temperature they swear is correct, and apartment living means you eventually meet someone who disagrees.

The following story is about a man whose German father loves to “lüften” and keeps one window in his room cracked open most of the day.

It’s the only open window out of twelve in the apartment, and the father has some nose and throat issues that make the fresh air a necessity.

However, the upstairs neighbor insisted that one window made both apartments freezing, so he started checking it daily and calling the manager to complain. The manager then started calling the son, who couldn’t get either side to listen.

Now the man is wondering whether his family is being inconsiderate.

You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Redditors thought of this one.

AITA for refusing to close our window? So, my father (73) is German, and he loves to “lüften” and cracks open one of the windows in his room at all times. There are 12 windows in the apartment, and that’s the only one in the whole place that’s open most of the time. He closes it, of course, but it’s definitely more open than closed.

This habit soon caught the attention of the neighbors.

So, our upstairs neighbor insists that us keeping that one window slightly open makes our place so cold that even his apartment gets cold upstairs, and he insists that we should keep it closed. He keeps checking our window every day and calls the manager to complain all the time. The manager also called me a couple of times to say this.

The tenant tries to plead their case.

I tried to explain that it’s only one slightly open window, and that my father has some problems with his nose and throat, which is why he likes to keep it open, but he doesn’t care because he doesn’t want to deal with this either. I think it’s ridiculous to claim that one window being open can cause two apartments to be freezing cold, but they insist we are being inconsiderate and that it’s against the law (TR).

Now everyone is stuck believing their way is the best.

I tried to talk to both my father and the neighbor, but neither is willing to listen. (One wants it open at all times, and the other wants it closed at all times.) I was just wondering, though, AITA in this situation?

Some neighborly relationships are doomed from the start.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some requests are better left ignored.

Maybe the neighbor does have a small point.

This user acknowledges their bias.

Sometimes your neighbor’s habits end up benefiting you.

Two stubborn men have made one window the most contested piece of glass in the building, and the son is stuck refereeing.

The father has health reasons and a lifelong habit of airing out his room, which is hard to call inconsiderate.

The neighbor has a cold apartment and a theory, and a theory is not proof. Heat rises, so blaming the floor below is a bold claim without evidence.

A window shouldn’t cause this much of a war.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook. Read Story →