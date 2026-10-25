His Brother Made a Cruel Remark About Their Deceased Sister—So He Exploded and Revealed That Nobody in the Family Liked His Late Wife

Well, there’s no doubt about it…

There’s a major sibling rivalry going on here!

And while we like to joke a lot about stories around here, this one is actually really sad.

Read on and learn about why the two brothers in this story are feuding with each other.

Get started now!

AITA for telling my brother why our family did not attend his wife’s funeral? “My (M38) brother’s (M41) wife (F43) passed away after a heart attack a year and a half ago. She was relatively young, but truthfully, it wasn’t completely unexpected as she had many underlying issues caused by lifestyle decisions. I’m going to be honest and not sugarcoat anything.

Here comes a TRUTH BOMB.

My late SIL was not the best person at all. She was not liked by many people, including her own mother, who stopped speaking to her 15 years ago. My family absolutely despised her, and cut contact off with my brother after he married her. She did not have any friends, as the community we live in also really disliked her. The only person who enjoyed her presence was my brother. When my SIL passed, no one from my family except me attended the funeral. This is going to be hard to write out. My twin sister (F38) passed away four months ago. It was the hardest day of my life. My sister was and still is very loved by our family and the community as a whole. She passed in a car accident. The organizations that she volunteered for fundraised in her name and raised a large amount of money. Many people sent flowers, planted trees, and sent their prayers and condolences. Yesterday, I visited my brother after work, and thought we could grab a couple of drinks and chill. He drank more than normal, but I didn’t comment about it as I knew he was going through a lot of stress.

Oh, boy…

As we were rambling and intoxicated, my brother randomly said that my twin sister “didn’t deserve” all the “worship” and that his wife deserved the same amount of attention and love. Listen, I understand him wanting his wife to get more care and condolences, and didn’t take issue with that part. However, him saying that our sister didn’t deserve the love shown to her after she passed absolutely infuriated me.

He let him have it!

I told him that the reason why our family did not come to the funeral was solely on her, and the fact that she was a horrible, cruel person. She had no friends and no one who actually could stand her expect for him, including her own mother. She did not deserve any of the love or respect my sister was shown because she never was kind or loving to anyone. He started to scream insults at me, but at that point I was already leaving. My brother later texted me and said that what I said was absolutely despicable and that he never wanted to see my face again. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said they all SUCK.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user said he’s to blame.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this reader weighed in.

These two brothers have A LOT to work out.

What a sad story!

This whole family needs some therapy ASAP.