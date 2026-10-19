His Brother’s Girlfriend Planned A Half-Birthday Party On The One Date He Couldn’t Attend, And Now She’s Making Him Look Like The Bad Guy

Planning a party can be a lot of work, especially when you need to find a date that works for everyone.

What would you do if your brother’s girlfriend was planning a party for him, and when you told him that there was just one date that wouldn’t work, she picked that date for the party?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and on top of that, she is trying to make her boyfriend think that it was them who just refused to come.

This is an awful situation that needs to be handled carefully so that they don’t push his brother further away. Read through the full details and see what you think they should do.

WIBTA for making sure my BFs brother knows the reason we’re not going to his fake birthday is because his GF uninvited us when we said we couldnt do it on my BFs actual birthday So, my boyfriends (27) brother (31), we’ll call him Greg, has a birthday on Christmas eve.

What a thoughtful idea.

Because of this, my BF has always done a ‘Greg fake birthday’ around June to make sure Greg gets to properly celebrate his birthday with all his friends around. This year, Greg’s girlfriend, we’ll call her Polly (28), is organising Greg’s fake birth day.

It is no surprise that they don’t get along.

Since getting with Polly, Greg has started slowly cutting ties with everyone in his life. BF has barely seen him the past year and everytime they do see each other ends with Greg claiming BF has somehow upset Polly over nothing. Polly practically refuses to see BF and makes sure Greg does this too. The reason Polly hates BF is because Polly was originally dating Greg’s best friend, and when Polly and Greg got together immediately after the breakup, BF refused to lie to their friend, her ex, about it.

Trying to pin down dates for a party can be hard.

Anyway I could say so much about whats happened but thats not what this is about. A few months ago, Polly made a group chat to try and organise this fake birthday. She suggested late august or early September, to which my BF responded that we wouldnt be able to do the 25th, because that is my BFs real actual birthday, and so we’d be busy.

This was just rude.

Polly then kicked us out of the group chat and went on to organise Greg’s FAKE birthday to be on my BFs VERY REAL BIRTHDAY, on the 24th and 25th. Everyone else is under the impression my BF and I refused to go, and thats why we aren’t involved, which is not true. My BF is the maker of Greg’s fake birthday, of course he wants to be there.

Telling him isn’t wrong, but this is not the way to do it.

So, WIBTA if I make it clear to Greg why we aren’t there. My plan is to send a message on the 24th saying I hope he has fun, we would have loved to be there but Polly kicked us out when BF mentioned he was busy on his real birthday, and that hopefully next year it’ll be a different time and we can make it. I know for a fact Polly is telling him we’ve chosen not to come because we dont like them, which is not true. Again, it is my BFs real birthday, of course we’re going to be busy.

Polly is very much in the wrong here, but going behind her back to reveal that isn’t the way to handle it. Instead, she and her boyfriend should go directly to Greg and explain it clearly and maturely.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Waiting until the day before is very immature.

Yup, this should be a non-issue.

Here is a commenter who says to just let the brothers figure it out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

How does the brother not know that his party is on his brother’s actual birthday?

This person wonders why they would wait until the last day.

Just confront the brother and his girlfriend directly like adults. Enough with the high school drama.

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