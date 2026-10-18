His Parking Permit Slipped Off the Dash and He Got Ticked—So He Cancelled His Monthly Pass

Do you remember the days of Covid lockdowns and 2-week quarantines? Yeah, I try not to think about it either, but that’s the time when this story took place.

The person who wrote it didn’t have Covid but quarantined anyway since his friend had Covid.

During that time, he got a parking ticket even thought he had a parking permit and even though he hadn’t moved his car.

He was pretty frustrated about it, but after trying to fight the ticket, he came up with a plan to save money on parking.

Let’s read all about it.

Fine me a parking ticket when I have proof of purchase? This happened the other year, when lockdown was serious. My mate tested positive for covid, so I did the proper thing of cancelling my holiday and isolating for two weeks. This was right at the start before self testing was available, so I just followed the guidelines.

This would be annoying.

It was a very cold fortnight. So cold, that at some point, the adhesive on my parking permit fell from the windscreen into the foot well. When i finally return to the world, I go to my van, and see a parking ticket for the previous night. My van hadn’t moved in two weeks, and the same parking attendant everyday, just following the rules, hits me with a £75 fine.

The company wasn’t exactly very understanding.

I call the company up and get them to check their payment record, my £25/month permit was in date, and they have my vehicle details. They told me the rules on the signs are clear, and if you don’t display a ticket, you will receive said fine. No ifs or buts. I tried to fight it further and further, going nowhere. With my stubbornness, it ended up costing me nearly £200.

OP had an idea.

Then it dawned on me. If they’re not checking a system and just looking for a permit, why am I still paying for it? I called up and cancelled my monthly renewal, and kept hold of the permit. That was about 21 months ago. It’s so bleached from the sun you can hardly make it out. But it’s valid in every way that matters to the parking attendant, and I keep saving an extra £25/month.

Wow! That was a clever workaround!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person did some math.

Here’s a story about parking in college.

Another person shares a story about a college parking lot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

This person shares their parking ticket story.

He learned a lot by getting that parking ticket. He learned what they really look for. As long as the permit is on display, they don’t check to see if it’s been paid for recently or not.

He didn’t deserve that parking ticket, but he ended up saving a lot of money from what he learned through this experience.

I wonder if the parking company will ever understand their error in judgement.

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