His Roommate Refused to Return the Security Deposit After Months of Financial Damage—Triggering an Unrelenting Evidentiary Audit

When you have a roommate, you have to expect that there will be some level of conflict and disagreement, but if it is handled maturely, things can be worked out.

What would you do if your roommate was always causing problems, ruining your things, and then complaining about everything you did, though?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, so he finally decided to move out. Unfortunately, the roommate is refusing to give his security deposit back.

The sad reality here, however, is that he won’t be getting that money back. Read through the full story below.

Recently moved out and my former roommate is convinced he’s the good guy. I (26m) recently moved out of the apartment I had with a coworker and formerly good friend of mine (41m).

Why would you ever pay for someone else’s pet fees?

When we moved into the unit on September 15th of last year, he paid first month’s rent and I paid the security deposit plus the pet fee for his two cats, which he was unable to afford. I had no issues with this because the kitties need a home and I understood his situation. Not long into living there, the cats tore apart the blinds the landlord put up and ripped my couch up. He did nothing about this behavior despite my countless mentions of it.

Smoking or vaping inside is gross.

He also complained about how I played with the kitten. The kitten would attack my hand and according to my ex roommate, “when he’s older he’ll do that to everyone’s hands”. The cat didn’t even do it to mine once it was fully grown. We both vape and he smokes weed, and the landlord had a strict “no smoking weed on the premises” rule. I would regularly cloud up the living room, which never bothered him.

His bad behavior is going to get everyone evicted.

Around the beginning of December, he gets sick of the “no smoking weed on the premises” rule and decides to try and sneakily smoke in our unit. I didn’t see any point in arguing because he’s that stubborn of a person. He gets seen and I get a text from the landlord as a reminder of the “no weed” rule. A few weeks later, he gets caught again and I get a text from the landlord that smoking weed is a direct violation of our lease and another offense would result in the immediate termination of our lease.

This is a very annoying roommate.

A few months later, he used my already used towel because he forgot his. When I expressed my disgust to this, he talked down to me as if I was weird for finding that a gross thing to do. A couple months after that, his middle child and youngest son ( he has three grown children) came home from college for six weeks and made a colossal mess of our living room as well as borrowing one of my towels without asking me. When I asked my roommate what happened to it, he told me his son borrowed it and to “chill out, it’s just a towel”.

He basically ruined her things.

About a month later, he asks me if I would mind washing his pot after using it. I always rinse it out, but would frequently forget about it. I told him I can make sure to do that. Approximately a month after that, he asks if he can borrow my car jack. I agreed to it and thought nothing of it. When it was returned to me, it was almost completey out of hydraulic fluid, rusted and missing a crucial locking pin.

Taking care of things is important for everyone.

Around the end of August, he angrily reminds me to wash the pot after using it. I still rinsed it out, but lost the habit of washing it. I took no issue with this and agreed to get back into the habit. Around this same time, I started vaping again as I had quit back in January. Around the same time as the second dirty pot reminder, he came home to a cloudy living room, said “holy crap, it’s smoky as heck in here” in a nonchalant tone, I apologized and he went to his room.

Oh, so they work together, too.

On September 10th, we had some confusion at work over a program. I operate an old CNC punch press and he cuts the sheet metal for me. I explained to him the situation with the program and I thought we were all good. After work, I went to the store. When I got home, he was in the shower, so I obviously waited. When I was about to hop in, he calls out for my attention. He says to me “don’t pull that crap at work ever again”.

What is his problem?

I’m of course wildly confused and ask what he’s talking about. He tells me that I went behind his back to change that program to how I wanted it, despite the fact that it was his idea (it wasn’t). I explained to him what I thought he wanted out of the program because that’s literally what was discussed. He wanted the program written to make his job easier, everyone else doesn’t matter.

It is time to move out.

He then tells me the disrespect needs to stop, and I asked what he was talking about. He goes on to list the way I played with the kitten, forgetting to wash his pot, the vape smoke, and obviously the issue at work as disrespect. All of this was said in a raised, furious type of voice. I waited until he was done and asked if I should assume he’s done with the roommate situation. He said I could assume that if I don’t “cut my crap”.

The landlord is not going to give back the security deposit without having it replaced first.

The following three days I didn’t say a word to him and thought about everything, and decided I was done with the roommate situation. I let him know that following Sunday that I would be moving out. I did not mention any of my grievances. I let the landlord know the next day that I’d be leaving. A couple days later, I texted her asking what would happen with the security deposit since he’s staying at the apartment. She informed me that he told her that he and I would work that out.

This is not going to go well.

Fast forward to last night. I texted him “When I asked the landlord about the security deposit she told me you said you and I would work it out. What do we need to work out?” He replied “Yea you left me hanging and bailed, it has nothing to do with her. I will handle things in an honorable fashion like an adult.” I answered with “I’m sure you will.”

How mature.

He then said “I have no problem being fair and honest but I’m not taking any more crap from an overgrown child. Push me and it’ll go from fair to what you deserve. Monetarily that is.” I did not respond to this message.

Not sure how any of this is relevant, though.

He rarely cleaned anything except for the litter box, which he would dump into the kitchen garbage can and put back in the kitchen. I would take it to the dumpster. He never cleaned the bathroom, not even the toilet. He constantly talked how smart he thinks he is and even consulted an AI chatbot to affirm this.

He will never get a security deposit back, that is for sure.

So, by moving out, I’m leaving him with $1590 rent bill as well as a $1395 security deposit on top of his other financial responsibilities.

There is no way that he will get his security deposit back without going to small claims court, unfortunately.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is only true if they were both moving out, though.

Roommates are awful most of the time.

This guy had the same issue, but is glad to have gotten out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Here is someone who had a similar situation.

This commenter says both of them behaved poorly, which is true.

These two were a bad fit right from the beginning, and it is good that he got out of there. That being said, he is not going to get his security deposit back.

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