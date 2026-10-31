Hotel Guest Tries To Use His “Gold Elite” Status To Get Free Water For All His Friends, But He’s Told He Doesn’t Qualify

Some people are very entitled and seem to think that they deserve to have everything handed to them on a platter.

That was the case in this story, where a guy came into a hotel demanding free water for himself and his friends because he had reached gold elite status.

The worker, unfortunately, had to tell him no since gold elite status doesn’t even earn one bottle of water (that is platinum), much less unlimited free water. Of course, the customer was very upset and threatened to call corporate.

It must be hard not to laugh at people like this. Read through the full story to see for yourself.

You mean I don’t get unlimited bottled water for my friends?! Working at a Hotel has been a mainly positive experience for me. But every once in a while you get those guests.

These loyalty programs are pretty standard.

The ones that seem to feel like it’s their world and we are the measly scum beneath their feet that’s so purpose is to hold them up. Our Hotel has a reward system where after a certain amount of nights, you receive different statuses (Silver, Gold, and Platinum). Once you receive Platinum, you instantly get a gift upon checking in.

It could be an honest mistake.

This gift can vary from hotel to hotel but usually they are all the same. Either points to their rewards number, or a free item from the Market. The person in question was a GOLD. Meaning that he was not yet even eligible for a free market item. He strolls down to the Front Desk and grabs a water from the Market, and then starts walking away. He has not introduced himself to me nor has he acknowledged my existence, so I have no idea as to why this man is taking a water right in front of me without paying..

He thinks he is higher status than he is.

“Um.. excuse me sir, I can ring you up here” He stops in his tracks and gives me a “what the heck” Expression. “I’m a Gold Elite, MY water is free”

Keeping the customer happy is always smart.

“Oh, I’m sorry their must be some confusion, your benefits as a rewards member entail you to a complimentary water upon check in when you reach Platinum status, but hey, don’t worry about the water this time, just thought I’d let you know so your not caught off guard at other Hotels.” Thats right, I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I politely informed him the policy and gave him the water anyway. After all, usually it’s just a misunderstanding.

Of course, he has to pay for them.

10 minutes later he comes down with a group of about 7 and comes to the front desk, he grabs a water for each of them looks, then at me with a raised eyebrow and asks “Do you want me to pay for these?”

He is not happy.

Uhh.. duh? I try to make a joke of it though. “Unfortunately yes, it be nice if everything was free wouldn’t it?” “Thats ridiculous, I always get my waters free!”

This should be obvious.

“I..” “Every hotel I have ever stayed at has given me free water! You trying to tell me I have to pay as a Gold Elite for these!?” … “Well, when a rewards member is entitled to a free item, it is limited to one, it’s the same for Platinums as well I’m afraid.”

Wow, talk about entitled.

“Well they’ve never charged me before!” “I cant speak for other brand hotels, but unfortunately here they are limited to one per Platinum, and unfortunately as a Gold your status technically doesn’t include it yet. But I was willing to waive it this time due to it being a misunderstanding.” “Well waive these then!”

Is he going to email corporate about someone following policy?

“I’m afraid I can’t do that sir.” The man mutters some obscenities beneath his breath and pulls out enough money for the waters. I silently ring them up and hand him the change. “I will be emailing your corporate about this! I have never been treated so disrespectfully.”

What a jerk.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be more helpful sir, but it is our policy, and I don’t make the rules.” “That a Bull**** answer, and you know it”

There is no way this guy will actually email corporate.

He storms out with his group, who seem just as confused as I was. I hope he wrote corporate though, cause they will be more then willing to verify what I said to him.

There is certainly no shortage of entitled jerks in the world, and this is just one of them.

The worker handled the situation perfectly, though. Read through the comments to see what other people had to say.

Don’t give him any ideas.

That isn’t much of a loyalty program.

He must have a very easy life.

Unfortunately, this is likely true.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

What does he think will happen?

He got free water, and he still wasn’t happy. You give some people an inch, and they try to take a mile.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list. Read Story →