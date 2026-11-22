A Lunch Order From The Wrong Restaurant Turned Into An Office Standoff, And She Told Everyone To Get Their Own

It’s funny how quickly doing someone a favor can turn into something they expect from you.

Since one woman started work later than everyone else, she began picking up lunch for a couple of coworkers on her way in.

Before long, most of the office was putting in orders, but a few people kept asking for food from a restaurant the woman had already said she wouldn’t support.

Then one Friday, the vice president called her into the office and said refusing to pick up food from there was unfair to her coworker.

She said things would change on Monday, but the change she had in mind wasn’t the one the vice president was asking for.

Read on to see exactly what she did.

AITA for stopping picking up lunch since my manager tried to force me to go to a restaurant that I will not support. I currently work in an office of 14 people. Since I mainly work with clients in a different time zone, I come into the office a bit later than everyone else. Their office hours are 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and mine are 12 PM to 9 PM. Because of that, I started to pick up lunch for some of my coworkers on my way to work. What started off as a nice thing for 1–2 people turned into most of the office giving me their orders. I had 3 rules: only one restaurant a day, I would not go to 2 forbidden restaurants, and orders were rounded up to the nearest dollar + $1. If your order was $7.28, it would be $9 for me to pick it up. Still way cheaper than any other service out there. Cash on lunch delivery or prepayment for the week will be accepted.

Most people had no issue with the rules, but there’s always one or two people.

For the most part, I had no trouble with these rules, except for 1 coworker and the vice president. They both would want me to go to one of the restaurants that I would not go to. Every week, I would explain that I do not buy from that company. Every week, they would try to get me to go there. Now, this drama started on Friday. After I came in and gave everyone their orders, I was called into the office with the vice president and told that I was bullying and excluding a coworker from my little “lunch club” and must include him in it by going to the forbidden restaurant. I told them I would solve the problem but explained that Saturday’s orders were already in, and Monday was when the change would happen.

Frustrated, she canceled the whole lunch club.

Well, on Saturday, after I dropped off the orders, I canceled the “lunch club” in a company-wide email. I stated the facts: that I was being forced to add the forbidden restaurant to my pickups by the vice president, and I could not, under my moral and religious fiber, support the forbidden restaurant. So, effective immediately, the “lunch club” was disbanded, and Monday, everyone would be on their own with their lunch orders. I would refund any money that was left if the orders were prepaid, and they could see me Monday to get their money. I do not pick up lunch on most Sundays. Well, half the office supported my decision, and the other half is mad at me for stopping the service. It was a huge time-saver and pretty cheap since I picked up the orders on my way to work for them. I never really made a lot of money off of this, maybe enough to cover my daily lunch at best, maybe $15–$16 a day on a really good day. AITA?

Wow. That was nice of her to start doing in the first place.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this whole thing.

That’s a fair point.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think she was wrong at all.

Yet another reader who’s on her side.

Exactly!

That’s what any logical person would’ve done.

She was doing her coworkers a favor, so she had every right to decide which restaurants she’d pick up from.

Besides, how hard is it to go grab your own lunch or order it through a delivery app?

Imagine being an adult and having to figure out your own lunch. The horror!

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