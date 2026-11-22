A Woman’s Roommate Decided to Move Out Early—Then Got Upset When Prospective Roommates Toured the Apartment

When you are living with roommates, you rely on them to pay their fair share and to honor the contract, but that doesn’t always happen.

That was the case in this story, where her roommate didn’t pay for the WiFi on time and also decided to move out before the end of the lease.

When new potential roommates came in to tour the apartment, however, the roommate who was getting ready to leave got upset about it.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of what happened.

My roommate is moving out without paying rent and utilities, and I’m left dealing with everything. I’m a grad student, and I just need to vent because this whole situation has become mentally and financially exhausting.

The roommate is really leaving them in a tough situation.

My roommate has decided to move out five months before our lease ends. She hasn’t paid her share of last month’s or this month’s rent, and now she’s leaving. Honestly, I’m relieved she’s moving out because living with her has been extremely stressful, but I’m terrified of being left responsible for everything she owes.

She wasn’t a good roommate anyway.

Since she moved in, there have been ongoing issues with smoking cigarettes and weed inside the apartment, drinking, throwing up after partying, and leaving shared spaces messy. On top of that, I’ve repeatedly had to chase her for utility payments. Electricity and gas are under my name, and the bills are automatically deducted from my account.

That is just unacceptable.

She was responsible for the Wi-Fi, but stopped paying without informing me, which eventually resulted in our internet being suspended. I’ve actually found someone interested in moving in immediately after she leaves, but even that has become a problem.

The roommate is breaking the lease; she doesn’t get a say in when tours are given.

My roommate is blaming me for arranging apartment viewings while she’s still living here, despite me giving her advance notice. She insists nobody should view the apartment until she’s gone. I respect her privacy, but if I wait until she moves out to start showing the place, I could end up covering the entire rent for months. She’s choosing to leave early without paying what she owes, yet somehow I’m the one who should accommodate her and expected to deal with all the financial consequences.

This must be very frustrating.

I’ve tried communicating with her and my landlord, but there doesn’t seem to be much anyone can do. Our lease appears to make both tenants responsible if one doesn’t pay, which makes everything even more stressful. Meanwhile, she continues going out and partying while I’m worrying about unpaid bills, cleaning shared spaces, finding a replacement, and managing graduate school.

Unfortunately, I think she is right to be concerned about this.

As an international student, I don’t have family nearby to help, and I honestly feel lost trying to figure everything out alone. I’m relieved she’s leaving, but I’m scared she’ll walk away without paying what she owes while I’m left dealing with the consequences.

What she wants is not unreasonable.

I’m tired of being responsible for someone else’s actions when all I wanted was a peaceful place to live and focus on my studies. Has anyone dealt with something similar? I’d really appreciate advice or hearing how others handled it.

The roommate gave up any right to complain when she decided to move out before the end of the lease.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Here is someone who dealt with something similar.

Showing the apartment can be done in a very unobtrusive way.

This might not actually be legal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

She still has to pay her rent, according to this commenter.

This commenter says to notify the landlord.

She lost the right to complain when she broke the lease.

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