A Customer Threw A Fit Over A Betting Shop Running Out Of Change, And The Manager Cut Him Off For The Rest Of The Night

It can be hard to brush off the feeling that something’s wrong, even if you can’t put your finger on what it is.

One betting shop employee didn’t think much of it when a customer playing the machines asked for change for a £20 note.

But the man kept coming back every few minutes, and before long, the employee ran out of smaller bills.

The next time he asked, the manager had stepped away to take a call, so the employee told him he couldn’t make change.

The man suggested using the other register and then told him to get the money from the safe, but the employee wasn’t about to do either. That’s when the customer slammed his fist on the counter and started getting angry.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA For refusing to give a customer change? Now, the title might seem bad, but in this case, “change” simply means changing one larger banknote for a collection of smaller notes and coins. In this case, swapping a £20 for one £10 and two £5 notes. And yes, this is another instance from my job working at a certain blue-and-yellow-colored bookmaker. To set the scene, we’d recently gotten a letter from our central security department about being more vigilant when working, checking off times, being more alert for potential fraud cases, and maintaining proper cash-handling procedures.

On this night, there was only one customer in the building.

It was somewhat late in the evening, around 7:30–8:00 PM. I was working with a new manager at the time, who I’d only worked one shift with before, so I was trying to build up a good working relationship with him. We only had one guy in the shop playing on our gaming machines. He approached the counter a couple of times, asking to change a £20, which we did both times. Not a problem, until he started coming up every 5 minutes, always asking to change a £20 into smaller notes, and we started running out of money in our tills.

As he expected, when the manager left, the man walked back up the register.

Or that is to say, my till, meaning that the only one with any money to give him was the new manager. And he still kept approaching the counter, asking us to change his £20s every 5 minutes. So, the new manager leaves the counter area to take a phone call, and as expected, the customer approaches the counter, once again asking to change a £20. And I didn’t have any money to swap it for, which I politely informed him. He did not like this.

At this point, he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Here’s where I think I might be the *******, as he said I could just take it from the other till, which admittedly we have done before. But I was working with a new manager at the time, and coupled with the letter we’d received from our security department, I wasn’t about to open the other till without the manager’s permission. He became increasingly agitated and annoyed, saying that I could just go into the back and get the money out of the safe. I politely informed him that, thanks to what our security department had told us, I was not allowed to open the safe just so I could change one banknote for one customer, that we were not a bank, and that giving change was not a service we were obligated to provide.

Suddenly, the customer got very angry.

At that point, he became more irate, slammed his fist on the counter, and demanded that we change his £20. Just as he did this, my new manager came out of the back room, saw him do this, and told him he would be refusing him service for the rest of the night due to both his behavior toward me and the fact that it was in the interest of Safer Gambling, as his earlier behavior had hit several of the key triggers for this. Looking back on the incident, it seems like he had some sort of gambling problem due to how fast he was spending money on those machines, and his behavior indicated that he was chasing his losses. AITA?

Yikes! It does sound like the guy had something going on.

Let’s check out what thoughts the readers over at Reddit have about this.

This reader used to work in the gambling industry.

That’s funny.

This is so true!

Here’s another reader who seems to think he works at a bookstore.

Something was definitely up with that guy.

Maybe he was chasing his losses, or maybe there was another reason he kept asking for change.

But given the fact that security had just reminded everyone to be careful with cash, the employee was right for setting boundaries.

And once the guy started hitting the counter and getting loud, there was nothing left to do other than ask him to leave.

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