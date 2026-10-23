Husband Makes His Wife A Birthday Salad She Never Asked For, But Refuses To Get The Carrots She Actually Wants

Cooking for someone is a lovely gesture, until the seasoning turns into a power struggle.

A wife and husband skipped a restaurant to save money, and he made a salad with chicken for her early birthday dinner, since he would be away at a wedding on the actual day.

It wasn’t something she’d asked for or especially liked, but she let it go. Then she asked him to add the carrots she’d left in the fridge and told him exactly where they were, on the bottom shelf.

He didn’t check and asked her to bring them over instead. When she asked him to grab them himself, he refused outright, frustrated, and said he didn’t know where they were.

She told him she didn’t want the meal and left to study alone.

What began as a missing ingredient became a bigger question about effort and appreciation.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to eat his bday dinner for me since he wouldn’t add what I asked for For my (30F) birthday, we ate dinner at home. It is not my birthday, but he is leaving to visit his friends for a wedding on my birthday. He (30M) made chicken salad. I find this weird since I don’t really like this and didn’t ask for it, but whatever.

So she tried to request some additional ingredients, but her boyfriend still made her do most of the work.

I asked him to put carrots in it, and I had some in a container in the fridge. He asked where it was, and I said the bottom shelf. He didn’t look and just asked me to go get it. I was doing something else, so I asked him to get it. He said he refused and was obviously frustrated.

So she calls him out on it, and soon the two are in a full-fledged argument.

I asked him why he couldn’t do it, and he said he doesn’t know where it is. It is easy to see if you try. I told him I didn’t want his dinner and went to go study by myself.

Now she tries to wrap her head around why he’s behaving this way.

I guess he wants some big reward for making dinner and hates the idea of me wanting something added to it? We are trying to save money, which is why I didn’t want to go out. He just acts stubborn and will refuse to do something if I ask him to do a little task, and it’s really irritating.

Small stuff like this can really wear down a relationship.

What did Reddit have to say?

Considering it was her birthday, her boyfriend really should have worked harder to accommodate her.

This meal should have been off-limits from the start.

Birthdays are supposed to be special occasions.

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Maybe this fight is about more than just dinner.

The salad was never the problem, and neither were the carrots. What soured this dinner was a husband who heard a simple request and answered with a refusal.

Telling someone you don’t know where something is, after being told exactly where it is weaponized incompetence at its finest.

No one deserves to feel brushed off at their own birthday dinner.

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