Mail Clerk Wouldn’t Release A Package Without Valid Identification, So The Customer Tried Arguing Around The Policy With Increasingly Creative Logic

Package security only works when employees verify that the person collecting an item is its intended recipient.

What happens when a customer treats a straightforward identification policy like an invitation to debate philosophy?

His clever hypotheticals challenged every safeguard, but none of them produced the documentation required to release his parcel.

Read on for the full logic lesson.

Your logic chopping is impressive but the rules aren’t changing I had a customer come in to pick up a package, but the address on his ID didn’t match the one on the label. So I asked him for something with his current address or the tracking number. The following conversation happened: Customer (Gestures to the notice that was left on his door): “What about that?”

The customer tries everything to get around the rule.

Me: “Sorry. Doesn’t count. Someone who just happens to share your name could show us that, and we wouldn’t know the difference, so we could end up giving your package to the wrong person if we accepted that.” (The customer’s first and last names were both VERY common) Customer: “Can I show you a piece of mail with my address?” Me: “Sure. We accept bills that are in your name.” Customer: “Well, couldn’t this same person steal my mail and still claim to be me? Sorry, I have to logic chop this sort of thing.”

Finally, he was able to produce proof.

Me: “Your logic chopping is impressive, but I’m not releasing the package if I’m not convinced that it’s for you.” The customer then complains about “no one wanting to help people and just kicking the problem to someone else who will do the same thing,” while looking for something with his address. The customer did eventually show me something that satisfied the rules, and I released the package. I will never understand the people who get so upset when we make them prove that a package is actually for them.

Wow! It seems like such a simple thing.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s someone who gets frustrated with people when they do this.

Yes, they do.

This person knows what it’s like.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

That’s a good question.

This customer questioned every acceptable form of identification while complaining that the employee refused to help him.

Once he finally produced valid proof of address, the worker released the package exactly as the rules required.

His logic was impressive, but unfortunately it wasn’t government-issued.