Man Can’t Even Use His Own Kitchen Without His Roommate Lecturing Him Every Morning

Sharing walls with another adult means accepting a certain amount of noise, and most renters figure that out the first week.

The man in this story lived in an old townhouse where his bedroom and his roommate’s both opened onto the kitchen.

Every morning he kept what he thought was the same quiet routine: heating overnight oats in a glass container, eating at the island, washing his dish, and heading to work.

But one particular morning, his roommate stormed out of his room right as the microwave door closed and lectured him about the excessive noise.

Now he’s wondering if his roommate is unreasonable, or if his routine simply wasn’t as quiet as he thought it was.

Using Microwave at 4 AM I live in an old townhouse where my roommate and I have bedrooms next to the kitchen.

This renter has a very steady morning routine.

I have a routine every morning to eat my overnight oats before I go to work. I use glass Tupperware that I microwave for 2 min, I eat at the island, wash my dish, brush my teeth, and leave the house.

That’s when he caught the ire of one sleepy roommate.

He got out of the room this morning when I closed the microwave and started lecturing me about closing the microwave quietly and how I wake him up every morning.

But he never intended to be disruptive.

In my defense, I already do my best to be as quiet and respectful as possible. I don’t slam the microwave, it just makes a large click sound.

He already puts an effort into being quiet, but there’s only so much he can do.

The technique to close a microwave very slowly, using fingers to slowly engage the interlock switch, isn’t a practice I can guarantee every morning. He also complained that when I eat, the sound of the spoon hitting the glass Tupperware bothers him too. It feels like I’m walking on glass here. 🙄

When you live with other people, you can’t expect them to be totally quiet.

What did Reddit think?

This user shares their tips for staying quiet in the morning.

Sometimes you just have to see things from another person’s perspective.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

His roommate also needs to take his own steps to mitigate the noise.

Neither of these two is the villain, which is what makes this conflict so hard to settle.

A microwave click and a spoon on glass are ordinary sounds, and by his own account, the man already did everything he could to be considerate.

But both of them carry part of the fix. He can try the quieter close when he has the energy and eat with a different utensil or bowl, and the roommate can try earplugs or a white noise machine.

Next time, a calm talk about schedules would help more than another angry lecture at dawn.

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