Man Catches His Neighbor Dumping Trash In Someone Else’s Bin, But Their Rocky Relationship Makes Him Hesitate To Confront Him

There’s nothing like looking out your window and seeing something you wish you hadn’t.

For one resident, that happened after weeks of finding someone else’s food waste in his trash bin.

He’d already asked one neighbor to stop using it, but then unfamiliar bags started appearing.

So, when a loud bin lid caught his attention one morning, he went to the window and spotted another neighbor.

Only this time, he was putting trash into a different household’s bin, leaving the resident unsure whether to say anything.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

I caught my next door neighbors putting bag of trash in my other neighbors bin, I accidentally saw it I have two next-door neighbors and have had issues with both of them. But I won’t get deep into it. I had an issue with one neighbor putting stuff in my bin without permission. I confronted him, and it seemed to stop. He uses these white bags. I noticed that for the last two weeks, some random person was putting clear, thick bags of food waste into my bin without permission. I don’t have cameras, so I had nothing to go off of.

When he looked out the window, he saw a man using one of the bins.

I heard a bin slam at 8 a.m. that was really loud. So I stared outside my window from the second floor, and I saw this man in a gray tank top just shoving a bag into my next-door neighbor’s organics bin. The man stared back at me. It was creepy, and we looked at each other for 5 seconds. It definitely didn’t appear as though he had permission. He was just looking sketchy. Then I noticed that the man was my next-door neighbor who is retired and has a big family. He lives on the right side of me.

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

The next-door neighbors that he did this to have cameras everywhere. They have cameras in the front yard and the side yard. They do notice everything, and I’m not sure if they have an agreement. But the right-hand next-door neighbor waited for all of the neighbors to leave. Because the kids left at 8 a.m., the dad leaves at 7 a.m. or earlier, and the mom leaves at 8:30 a.m. The right-hand next-door neighbor waited for them all to leave in order to put their extra bag elsewhere. I don’t think I should get involved and tell my next-door neighbor because our relationship is a bit strained, and my mom tells me not to get involved with others. I just wanted to vent because it was really weird. I was creeped out by the stares.

Eek! It’s usually best to just mind your business.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

That’s a good consideration.

This person thinks he should just be quiet.

This reader has a different way of looking at it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

According to this comment, he should stay out of it.

It seems like he’s best staying out of it.

For starters, he said himself that he doesn’t know what kind of agreement they have.

But more importantly, saying something leaves him looking like a trouble maker or a nosy neighbor.

In life it’s important to choose your battles wisely, and this one just doesn’t seem that important.

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