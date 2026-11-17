A Teenager Refused to Babysit Her Little Brother for a Night After Telling Her Parents a Full Month in Advance That She Had Plans

If you have younger siblings, sometimes you have to help out and babysit.

It’s just the way it goes!

But if you give your parents ample notice about something that you want to do on a certain date, the ball’s in their court if they need someone to watch the rug rats for a night.

The teenager who wrote today’s story is frustrated because her parents expect her to cancel her plans to watch her little brother…and she’s not having it!

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for refusing to cancel plans to take care of my brother? “Me (19F) and my friend (18F) are huge fans of a music group. One of the members of that group is releasing a movie/documentary in theaters and we obviously made plans to go watch it together. This is something special to us as we became friends because of this group. In my city there will only be two screenings of this movie, one on Wednesday (today) and one on Saturday, we both couldn’t make it on Wednesday so we decided to go on Saturday.

They had it all planned out…

I live with my parents and don’t have a car, my friend doesn’t either, so she said she would convince her sister to take us to the movie theater. To make it balanced I would pay for both of our tickets (it’s with my own money, if that’s relevant). I had told my parents a month in advance that I would be going out with my friend that day and that I had the tickets already, they acknowledged it and agreed.

Doh!

Today, my mom told me that I can’t go out on Saturday because I need to take care of my brother (he’s 6). She said that she was asked to do something that day and didn’t want to say no and accepted, so now I have to stay at home. I take care of him every time they need me to, this has made it impossible for me to have a social life because the times my friends are available to hang out are the times I have to be at home with him.

This isn’t fair!

But even with that I don’t mind taking care of my brother, the thing I mind is that I told them in advance that I was busy specifically that day. (Forgot to mention my dad works on Saturday, so he can’t stay home to take care of him) I said no, that my friend had already convinced her sister to take us and that this plan had my friend very excited for days. She (my mom) got really mad and said I was in inconsiderate, childish, and that I’m always so ridiculous about things. This is not the first time they’ve forced me to cancel plans. I’m sick of it and it’s why I told them in advance. I don’t want to be known as the friend who always cancels plans because that’s what I perceive as inconsiderate. But I do feel that since I live in their house, they have a valid reason to ask me for favors. AITA for saying no?”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this Reddit user asked a question.

Well, she tried to tell them…

And she gave them plenty of notice!

It sounds like her parents are the ones to blame for this situation…