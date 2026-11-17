Homeowner Refuses To Pay The Worker Who Installed His Bathroom Tile, So The Worker Comes Back And Removes It

Imagine working in construction as an expert in one particular thing. You’re hired as a subcontractor to do the work you specialize in. What would you do if the homeowner didn’t pay you?

In this story, one tile guy is in this exact situation. Instead of eating the cost of the job, he finds a way to make sure the homeowner pays every cent he’s owed, and the bill goes way up too.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t want to pay for your tile work? Fine. I’ll reposses it. This story was my dad’s not mine. But he’s no longer here to tell it, and honestly, he’d tell it much better than me. But I’ll give it a go. My dad was a master tileman back in the 60s – 90s, in Florida. How it worked back then, before cookie-cutter neighborhoods sucked the soul out of entire communities, is that each house was customized through the builder/contractor. The subcontractors, like tile, plumbing, electrical, etc, went through the contractor. My dad had a really good reputation as a craftsman, and some people asked for him directly.

The story involves one particular house.

This particular home was being built by the owner, and he chose all his subcontractors and acted as the contractor himself. Since my dad had the discounts, he purchased the tile himself, then billed it back out with the labor after the job was completed. Funny thing, though, the owner wasn’t in any hurry to pay the bills. Liens were filed, other legal action was threatened by my father, and other subs. My dad had finally had enough, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Time for revenge.

The owner’s wife (who may or may not have known about the bills not being paid) asked him to come over to re-seal some of the tile in the master bathroom. Kinda nervy, if you ask me. But, dad showed up. Only he didn’t have a bucket of sealant with him. He had a hammer and a chisel. Since he’d paid for the tile, he figured it was his, and he started chiseling it out, piece by piece. He knew he’d eat the cost of that tile, but he didn’t care. The woman called her husband, who wisely stayed away.

Here’s the best part.

The mess made the bathroom completely unusable, of course. But the pettiest part is that he’d already put the word out that this guy didn’t pay his bills. And believe me, my dad knew EVERYONE in the construction business then. They couldn’t get anyone to come in and re-do the bathroom. S o the guy had to eat a big helping of humble pie, show up with a check for the full amount owed, plus materials for the new work. And dad’s price per square foot went way up. Christmas was really good that year.

Yikes! If the wife didn’t know about the unpaid bills, I bet she was really confused by what was happening when the tile guy started destroying her bathroom.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person likes the revenge.

A former drywall subcontractor shares what he used to do.

You wouldn’t want to mess with a guy who pumps septic tanks for a living!

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If you don’t pay your bills, don’t be surprised when there are serious consequences.

He handled that situation really well. I’m sure it was a lot of work and a huge mess, but it literally paid off in the end. And, hopefully, the homeowner learned his lesson and won’t try to avoid paying his bills in the future.

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