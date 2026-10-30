Man Confronts Neighbor For Dumping Trash In His Yard, But Her Family Allegedly Assaults Him And He Fears They’ll Get Away With It

The world is not always a fair place, unfortunately.

What would you do if you confronted your neighbor for throwing trash in your yard, but she got irate and began assaulting you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and then her whole family came out and became abusive. Sadly, the police did very little because she was a woman, so she never had any consequences for her insane behavior.

Read through the full story to see what you think of what happened.

I 27M got assaulted by my neighbor 34F and her family threatened me with her “medical records” to drop the charges I live in Morocco, and for years, I suffered from neighbors throwing their trash bags across the street in plain sight instead of walking an additional 20m to the dumpster.

What kind of person just throws trash on the ground?

I usually just take the garbage bags people throw and clean the place from time to time, but recently the thrown bags became too frequent and I couldn’t take it anymore. I decided to go back and check the surveillance cameras’ footage and it was our neighbors’ son (14M) who’s been frequently throwing trash there.

She is behaving irrationally.

Fast forward a couple of days, I notice the kid walking together with a Woman, so I decided to nicely confront them about it. I asked him nicely to throw the bags in their respected place and I NEVER showed any kind hostility towards him. The Woman, who later I got to know was his sister, jumped in between us then started cussing at me, stating that I had no right to complain about garbage, and that it is not my responsibility to take care of it. While I kept quiet, she started getting way too aggressive, so I decided to turn my back and walk away as quickly as possible to de-escalate the situation.

He tried to handle the situation maturely.

While I was walking away she kept continuously throwing all kinds of profanities to provoke me. I tried keeping my composure as much as possible and carried on my way. This Woman’s reaction was exactly like a wild dog. I couldn’t comprehend how someone could get so angry for such a trivial matter especially when I acted civilized towards them and tried asking VERY NICELY to avoid any further problems. They knew where I lived, so the last thing I’d want is for them to take it personally and send more trash bags down on my house.

What is wrong with that family?

Anyways… as I was walking away, the next thing I felt is her grabbing me from the shirt. I pushed her hands away and slowly backed towards out surveillance cameras. Suddenly 3 people came out from her house then 5 more came out of a car and surrounded me as if I’ve done something to her. Thankfully, before they jumped me I called the Police.

At least they have been caught on video.

I was also very fortunate that passersby noticed how crazy they were acting and helped get between me and the flying barrage of her family’s nails. There was also her father who snatched away my phone because he thought I was recording, then her mother who realized how bad her daughter’s charges would get if the police saw any kind of video recordings. FYI, all of them forgot that everything was being recorded by surveillance cameras right near by.

This is assault.

So, I HARDLY fight the urge to defend myself and I instead let her have her way on me with her nails. And before you ask, yes… I will 100% get in trouble if you put your hands on a woman in Morocco, even if you’re the one being harassed. I ended up with deep scratches on my face and a large friction burn on my neck from them grabbing my shirt. 5 days later, I still cannot turn my head without feeling stings.

Sometimes the police just won’t believe a victim.

Right after when police shows, this Woman goes from polar bear mode to acting as if she passed out. Her people suddenly became nice and started talking rationally. While I was standing there with bruises all over my head and a cut shirt. I felt hundreds of emotions surging through me, and I was utterly disgusted to breathe the same air as those people. An ambulance comes to take HER to the hospital and I go to the police station with blood all over my face.

That family has some nerve.

Thankfully, the officers who wrote my complaint were super nice and instantly knew what was really happening. They offered me a cold bottle of water and money to take a cab back home. They also made sure that I got my phone back. Magically, a couple hours after the incident, this woman together with her family make it out of the hospital and follow me to the police station. They realized that everything was being recorded and start threatening me with medical records.

Well, this is very frustrating.

They waited for me to leave the station then came running towards me saying that “We’ll ask her to forgive you if you drop the charges. You’ll be put in jail for causing mental trauma to a woman. She’s obviously not normal why would you talk to her in the first place”. I chuckled so hard about the audacity of these people and walked away. I spoke to the officer about this and they tell me that I might get in trouble if they claim that I was recording with my phone especially if this woman really had a medical record. I also checked with a lawyer to confirm. Best case scenario I wouldn’t get anything out of her especially if she falsifies new mental medical certificates, which is very easy to do in Morocco, and I’d only be wasting time and money.

So, she will just get away with what she did?

They also advised me to not ask for financial settlement as that would worsen the “garbage across the street situation”. There’s also my family who lives abroad and they come here in a couple of months. I wouldn’t want them to have trouble with those scum. Her husband was the only logical person between them. He understood the severity of his wife’s charges and was very apologetic. He offered to pay for my wounds treatment and forced his wife to apologize, even though I still felt that she had no remorse of her doings.

This is very frustrating.

I eventually decided to drop the charges just because I don’t have the time, effort, and money for court, also because of sympathy towards her husband who has to live with her everyday. I feel really devastated at how the Moroccan law is deliberately filled with holes to “comply” with foreign standards. This person took advantage of her being a woman and used it against me, assaulted me, then claimed that she did it because I “sexually harassed her”.

You have to feel bad for him.

I was smart enough to slip under the cameras otherwise I’d be in jail. Its been 5 days now and I’m still traumatized from what happened, I can hardly leave the house, my neck friction burn got infected and I have to see a doctor everyday for a while. I can’t take showers because of my wounds let alone go to the gym, people give me weird looks outside because of the bandages on my face and I don’t think I’ll have the courage to ever go out for a while.

What a horrible situation to be in.

All of this because I simply wanted to live in a clean neighborhood. I can’t believe that I’m living with people crazy enough that would assault another without a reason. And I also feel like we live in a lawless country controlled by foreign expectations. There is no sense of equality between people at all.

The sad reality is that the world is not always fair, and this is a great example of that. He did nothing wrong, but in the end, he is the one who is suffering.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this frustrating situation.

The video evidence should have been enough to have her arrested.

This woman feels bad for him.

This person did absolutely nothing wrong.

She deserves to run into someone who will hit her back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

The whole family should have been arrested.

It is insane that this woman is going to get away with what she did. This should never happen.

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