Brothers Broke Two Expensive Toys In Under A Week, So Their Older Sister Refused More Pricey Gifts And Called Them Greedy For Asking Again

Some presents last for years, but when the presents are for a young kid, they’re lucky to last a week.

One young woman had two younger brothers who were obsessed with collectible toys, and their grandma had a habit of showering them with expensive gifts.

These boys were never taught how to actually care for their things. As a result, the toys usually ended up getting broken immediately.

When Christmas came around, she decided to break the cycle and get her siblings a more practical gift.

So after they inevitably whined and moaned, she called them out for being too greedy.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling my brothers greedy? I (18F) and my brothers (12M) have always been rather close. I’m one of the closest things they have to our mom, who isn’t in the picture. They live with my grandma, who, for the sake of this post, we will call Angela.

Angela isn’t the best at telling these boys no.

My grandma Angela is very good to them and spoils them all the time, just like any other grandma would. My brothers, Fred and Chris, are very interested in Transformers right now.

Grandma was used to pulling out all the stops for her grandchildren.

My grandma had spent almost 600 dollars on them each for their birthday gifts, because they wanted these toys off eBay. Both cost 250 each. Then one had shipping issues, and blah blah blah.

But her siblings never really took that good of their things.

Only for them to break them in less than a week. 250-dollar collectors’ items down the drain in days.

So when she asked her siblings for their Christmas list, they were quick to demand more expensive toys.

Fast forward to a few days ago. I asked them what they wanted for Christmas. Again, Transformers, but they both wanted the big expensive ones. And I told them no. They both got real upset.

She thought she got them something else that was perfectly acceptable, but still it wasn’t good enough for them.

I got them wireless headphones and socks instead. So they call me again to see if I’ll reconsider. I said no. That they were being greedy, and I don’t wanna spend so much money on something they’ll break in like less than a week.

She thinks if her grandma won’t teach them, then someone has to.

I’m not a cheapskate, but with these twins, it’s hard not to be when they destroy everything. So… AITA?

Sounds like she’s drawing a reasonable line here.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

A little communication ahead of time could have gone a long way.

Grandma definitely isn’t blameless here.

This woman’s behavior isn’t selfishness; it’s pattern recognition.

What’s happening here is pure, unbridled entitlement.

Grandmas are great at spoiling, but they aren’t always great at discipline. So it has to come from somewhere.

This young woman did what a good big sister should do, which is to give her siblings what they need, not just what they want.

If these boys are going to grow up well-adjusted, it was a much-needed intervention.

Showing grace in the face of disappointment is an important life skill.

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