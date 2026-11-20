A Manager Complained About Counting Morning Security Checks As Work Time, So The Bank Worker Stopped Doing Them

Unpaid work stops being convenient once an employee follows the clock exactly.

A bank manager wanted opening procedures completed before the official start time.

She also told her employee not to edit the timesheet.

That instruction settled the matter.

Read on to see what happened at 8:15 sharp.

You said work doesn’t start until 8:15 am… “Work for a bank chain and we have opening procedures where two cars follow each other to do a drive around before someone walks inside and gives an “all clear”. My manager like to start the drive around the building at 8:04 am. She told me to stop editing my time sheet since we don’t start until 8:15 am. So the next few days she starts the drive around the building stopping every few seconds waiting for me to follow her. She calls me. “Let’s do the opening procedure, follow me”.

Well, that’s not gonna work.

I say “I was told not to clock in until work starts at 8:15 am so I will be waiting until then”. She hasn’t asked me to do opening procedures in 2 weeks. I sit and wait in my car until 8:15 am on the dot. Oh and I’m taking all the overtime every time she makes me stay later than my scheduled time to take care of operations. #rollinginthedough.”

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The employee stopped performing opening duties before 8:15 because the manager said work had not started.

She now waits in her car, records every overtime minute, and has not been asked again.