Man Tells His Sister He Won’t Follow Her Strict Rules If He Ever Babysits His Nephew, But She Accuses Him Of Not Caring About The Baby

Every parent has their own ideas about how to raise a child. Some are pretty relaxed about routines, while others have detailed instructions for everything from screen time to the appropriate schedule for changing socks.

And when someone else is watching the baby, those instructions can become a source of tension.

One 34-year-old man says his older sister is a devoted mother to her 9-month-old son. She’s attentive to his diet, careful about his development and determined to maintain a consistent environment.

He genuinely respects that.

What he doesn’t particularly want, however, is to turn his own home into an extension of her carefully managed nursery.

So he decided to be upfront about something: if she ever asks him to babysit, he’s probably not going to follow every single rule on her extensive list.

He wasn’t demanding that she change her parenting style or even asking to babysit in the first place.

He simply wanted her to understand his limitations before making any arrangements.

Unfortunately, his sister interpreted that warning as something much more personal.

AITAH For setting a boundary that if my sister ever needed me to babysit for a few hours, I won’t follow the rule list she’s created to the letter? I (M34) have a sister (36) has had her first kid (9 months), and suffice to say, she is VERY neurotic. Which to be honest, is hardly a bad thing, she tracks his food, gives him good strollers and limits screen time/content etc. She’s a pretty good mum overall. I honestly, don’t want to deal with that. So I have told her that if she ever needed me to watch him, I will more than likely not follow every single rule. This she took GREAT offence to.

Oh boy.

I made out that I completely respect that she has the right to make these rules and for others to follow them. That is why I warned her I probably won’t, so there is no sense of expectation nor betrayal. There are other people in the family who can watch him, I am hardly first choice, but that didn’t stop her yelling at me about how I don’t “care about your own nephew” and I’m “a terrible person”

A little harsh.

I am VERY aware of my own faults, and recognise what I should and shouldn’t do. For example, I said to my family not to get a dog as a teenager, because I won’t want to take it out for walks, I won’t pick up its poo in the garden. I can love it to bits but I recognise I am not the best dog owner because it needs more than love. My family then proceeds to get 2.

Oh boy.

Some examples: Only allow him to crawl on designated blankets, change his socks twice a day, no screens on whilst he’s there unless they’re specifically meant for gentle development and limited to no more than 30 minutes, no eating fast food whilst he’s around, no singing outside designated noise times and more. When me and my GF feel we’re ready to follow such rules, we’ll probably look at having a child ourselves. Until then, I really don’t want a massive list in my own home, so if you need me to watch him, I’m not changing his socks every 2 hours.

Fair enough.

So AITAH for putting boundaries on if she wanted me to watch him? Not telling her that she is right or wrong for the list/not saying she needs to raise him differently and I WILL follow it when visiting her. But I am simply saying I don’t want to follow it when in my own home for a good 2-4 hours and the only way I’ll watch him for her is if it’s SEVERELY toned down?

The brother isn’t necessarily wrong for recognizing that he isn’t willing to meet his sister’s babysitting expectations. In fact, being upfront about that before agreeing to care for her child is considerably better than promising to follow the rules and secretly ignoring them.

Some of the restrictions, like designated crawling blankets or specific sock-changing routines, might seem excessive for a short visit. But others, including age-appropriate screen exposure and maintaining a safe environment, are reasonable parenting preferences that deserve respect.

The important distinction is that this is her baby. She gets to establish the conditions under which someone else cares for him, just as her brother gets to decide whether he’s willing to accept that responsibility.

Where things become complicated is his phrasing. Saying he’ll babysit but won’t follow the rules can sound like he’s asking for permission to disregard her decisions. A clearer boundary would simply be that he isn’t available to babysit under those conditions.

His sister’s accusation that he doesn’t care about his nephew is unfair, especially when other relatives are available and he hasn’t actually refused an urgent request.

Loving a child doesn’t automatically mean volunteering to become their caregiver. And being a parent doesn’t mean every family member must agree to take on that role.

Neither sibling needs to compromise their expectations. They just need to accept that this particular babysitting arrangement probably isn’t a good fit.

This person says NTA at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

This person says the honesty should be appreciated.

And this person says it’s better to just leave.

She has a rulebook for babysitting, and he’s already made it clear he won’t be applying for the job.

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