Man Was Waiting In Line To Park In A Parking Lot Of A Packed Hockey Arena During New Year’s Eve, But A Rude Driver Tried To Cut In Front Of Him

Cutting in line can quickly annoy people who have been patiently waiting their turn.

The following story involves a man who watched a driver try to cut in front of him at the parking line at a packed hockey arena.

The parking attendant noticed what the driver was trying to do, so they decided to intervene.

He was amazed by what the parking attendant did by not tolerating the rude driver.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entitled hockey fan This happened years ago, but makes me chuckle every time I think of it. We were attending a hockey game on New Year’s Eve at a somewhat legendary but old arena. It had an attached parking structure with access from a ramp directly off the freeway. This involved merging two lanes into one, with a turnoff to get to the surface street just before the entrance.

This man noticed a car trying to cut the line in front of them.

The team was great at the time, and it was a holiday, so it was packed. We patiently inched forward, waiting our turn to fork over our cash and park. Well, after the merge should have taken place, a car crept up on the shoulder on our left. Clearly intending to cut in front of us.

The parking attendant held up a sign that said parking was already full.

The parking attendant wasn’t born yesterday and had an appropriately devious turn of mind. He turned the sign around to read “LOT FULL,” directly in front of this guy’s car. He took the turnoff and shot off, tires squealing. We were about to follow him when the attendant turned the sign back around. He smiled and said, “I wasn’t going to let him skip the line on you.”

He gave the attendant a hefty tip for not allowing the other car to cut the line.

Needless to say, we gave him a hefty tip in addition to the wildly overpriced parking. And it made my night, even though our team lost. If only that guy could have been hit with an errant puck into the stands.

Wow! The parking attendant deserved the hefty tip.

OP surely felt satisfied with how the attendant helped get rid of the rude driver.

I think it was a harmless but satisfying way to enforce some basic fairness, especially during a packed holiday event.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user makes a valid point.

This one commends the parking attendant.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Not all heroes wear capes, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the real MVP isn’t on the ice but at the parking entrance.

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