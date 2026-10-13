Man’s New Housemate Is Making Life Miserable, So He’s Looking for a Way to Get Him Evicted

Wow…you know that things have to be pretty bad if you’re considering getting someone evicted from your house.

But, as someone who had an awful roommate in the past, I know where this guy is coming from!

Because having to deal with someone who makes you sick can really put a damper on your life.

Check out what this guy had to say about why he wants one of his roommates to hit the road and never come back.

Obnoxious, inconsiderate roommate. “I live in a house with 5 other people, we had one person leave a couple of months ago who was in the room down the hallway from my room. For context: me and the 2 rooms down the hallway share the one bathroom.

Oh, boy, here we go…

We got someone to replace the other guy, and he has been a total nightmare. He slams the front door, the kitchen cabinets, drops loud kitchen utensils, and does god knows what in his room at midnight. Me and the other room mate have spoken to him about this, but he instead made excuses faulting the house instead of his own behaviour (we had no problems with the previous guy). So I made a report to the PM about this, they spoke to him, and in return he harasses me when I wake up early to go to work, so I reported that too.

This guy SUCKS.

Now he’s: using the shared shower 3 times a day for over an hour each time, when using the bathroom that shares a wall with my bedroom, he will turn on the light and not even slightly close the door which blasts my room with light, somehow floods the entire bathroom post shower, leave the back door wide open because you know, we are in need to be broken into. I’ve made a final report showing data from my smart device where it picked up noises, the time and how it disrupted my sleep as I’m at the stage where even this guy’s existence is putting me into a rage. Why the hell are people like this? As in acting like they’re the only one living in the house and do not even consider others around them. I am absolutely miserable and fed up living with this jerk. Wish me luck on getting this guy evicted soon!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

And another reader offered some advice.

This guy is something else!

And I’d want him out the door, too!

Good luck, pal…

He’s hoping his housemate gets evicted sooner than later!