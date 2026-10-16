One Customer’s Attempt To Undermine A Young Manager Backfired When Another Employee Verified The Work And Pointed Out Who Really Held Authority

Some customers determine workplace authority using little more than age, appearance, and absolute confidence.

What happens when an irritated patient mistakes the older employee for his much younger supervisor’s boss?

Her attempt to bypass the supposedly inexperienced woman produced identical medical results and an inconvenient lesson in workplace hierarchy.

This correction required patience.

“You must be her boss” A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, I was a young soldier. I loved the army. I wanted to make it my career. I did it for a long time. However, I got injured and couldn’t do the job I was trained for anymore, so I left and looked for other jobs. I do medical screening now. I’m older than everyone but two people in the entire building.

The patient thought he was the supervisor because of his age.

My immediate supervisor is 24. She’s fairly young. A person didn’t like her vitals and insisted that my boss did them wrong. There was absolutely no way her blood pressure was that high. You don’t know what you’re doing… That kind of nonsense. I came back from a break, and this woman pointed at me and said, “I want your boss doing it. Him! You! Show her how to do this.” I said, “Lady, she’s my boss.”

To make her happy, he took her vitals again.

She says, “I don’t have time for this. Read my vitals and deal with her after.” My boss kind of smiled, and I took her seat. I ran vitals again and got the same result. I said,”Well, I got the same result. Unfortunately, I need a supervisor to sign off on a correction (Sort of true, but not really). Let me get my boss.”

It was the boss’s break time.

I stood up, turned to her, and said, “Hey, when you get a chance, can you confirm these corrections?” She said, “Yeah, I’m going to take a 10-minute break, but as soon as I get back, I’ll knock that out.” “Sorry, Ma’am. I can’t overrule my boss.”

Too funny! What a great way to turn that around on her.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about these types of situations.

This person’s wife is getting her PHD.

Here’s someone with a lot of questions.

According to this male nurse, he also deals with people saying stuff like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.

What a funny story.

This patient demanded that the older employee redo her vitals, only to receive exactly the same concerning numbers.

He then revealed that the young woman she’d dismissed was his supervisor and the only person authorized to approve any correction.

She wanted the boss, accidentally insulted the boss, then had to wait for the boss.