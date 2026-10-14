Parents Refuse to Quiet Their Noisy Kids, So Their Neighbor Turns to Bagpipes for Revenge

Kids love running around and being crazy all the time, which can make a lot of noise, and if they are your neighbors, that can get annoying.

What would you do if these kids were always driving you crazy and the parents dismissed your complaints by saying that they are just kids being kids?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he got fed up with it and took revenge by playing his bagpipes loudly outside on an early Sunday morning. The neighbors called him crazy, and now he wonders if he took things too far.

He was likely out of line, especially since it could have bothered other neighbors, too. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for Teaching My Neighbor’s Noisy Kids a Lesson I’ve got a situation here that’s been driving me up the wall, and I need some honest opinions on whether I’m in the wrong.

Loud kids can get annoying, no doubt about that.

So, I live in a pretty tight-knit neighborhood, and for the most part, we all get along just fine. That is, until my next-door neighbors moved in about a year ago. They have two kids, aged 7 and 9, and while I totally get that kids can be loud and rowdy sometimes, this has reached a whole new level.

Wow, this is one way to make a point.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ve tried talking to the parents about it. I’ve been polite, understanding, and patient, but it’s like talking to a brick wall. They just brush it off, saying kids will be kids. Here’s where I might have crossed the line: last weekend, I had a bit of an “Eureka!” moment. I decided to play the bagpipes right outside their bedroom window, early on a Saturday morning.

He may have taken it too far.

I’m talking full-blown bagpipe serenade at 6:30 AM. I figured maybe they’d understand how disruptive it is to have someone making that much noise when you’re trying to enjoy some peace and quiet.

What about the rest of the neighbors? This guy does seem a bit crazy.

To be clear, I stopped after about 15 minutes and haven’t done it again, but I wanted to make a point. Well, the parents were furious, and they confronted me about it. They called me a “lunatic” and accused me of being intentionally obnoxious.

He took it too far, in my opinion.

Was I wrong for trying to teach my noisy neighbors a lesson in consideration? Did I go too far with the bagpipes, or was it a reasonable response to their constant noise? AITA?

This does seem to be excessive, and it likely annoyed other people beyond just her next-door neighbors, who were the target.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

What exactly are these kids doing that is so annoying?

This story gave this commenter some ideas.

Maybe the other neighbors will appreciate what he did.

Here is someone who loved what he did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

This commenter says that as long as he didn’t violate noise ordinances, he is fine.

The real question is whether he was bothering the other neighbors or just this one house. Of course, it is also important to know what the kids were doing that was so annoying.

Kids will indeed be kids, and it is good for them to be outside playing. Some kids, however, take the noise to an unreasonable level.

Enjoyed this story?

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