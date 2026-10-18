Police Said They Couldn’t Have A Semi-Permanent Soccer Goal In Their Yard, So They Got A Permit For A Permanent One

Calling the police on your neighbors can really backfire. Even if they are breaking a rule, if it’s not a big deal, you might anger the neighbors for no good reason, and they might find a way to retaliate.

In this story, the problem involves a soccer goal. One family has a little girl who loves to play soccer, so they put a semi-permanent soccer goal in their front yard.

Then the police showed up.

Then the police showed up again.

Keep reading to find out how the story plays out.

Permanent structure? Okay! I grew up in an okay town that has since become a bit…snobbier. I was driving down my old street last year and i saw my old neighbor, Andrea, sitting on her front porch, so i stopped in to say hi. Turning into the driveway, i noticed a regulation sized soccer goal in her next door neighbor’s small front yard….which is VERY out of sync with the rest of the neighborhood. It made me laugh a little. After a quick catch up, i learned a couple of things: she’s the last of my old neighbors who still lives on the street and the neighborhood has become very “keeping up with the jones’ “ with the exception of her next door neighbor.

Here’s the story about the soccer goal.

I asked about the soccer goal, and here is the story: The neighbor has a young daughter who loves soccer. She would spend hours in the front yard kicking goals into a small goal anchored in the front yard with tent spikes. Apparently, another neighbor (they don’t know who, but they suspect the people directly across the street) complained to the township because of the “semi-permanent structure” in the front yard. The neighbor got upset….obviously, it was basically a toy in the front yard!

The law was not on their side.

Cops came to their house, they got a warning. Then they thought it would be ok as long as they took it down when they weren’t home, but nope. Cops were called again and they were fined WHILE the daughter was using it! The fine said something about having a semi-permanent (because of the tent stakes) structure.

But there was a great workaround.

Cue malicious compliance: they weren’t allowed to have a semi-permanent structure, but they COULD have a permanent structure! So, they went, got a permit from the township, dug the holes, filled it with concrete, and built a regulation sized goal and hung the permit on one of the poles! Now the mystery neighbor has to look at that goal every day

The neighbor really shouldn’t have complained, but at least that girl who likes to play soccer has an even better soccer goal now.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loves how the story worked out.

Another person shares a story about “art.”

This person loves how the homeowners handled the situation.

But this person thinks the sheriff is the problem.

It’s really too bad the neighbor complained, but it worked out okay for the little girl. Her parents sound very supportive of installing a permanent soccer goal in their front yard. I hope she’s out there practicing every day.

Some neighbors complain about the most ridiculous things.

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