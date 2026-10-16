Pregnant Woman Asked For A Few Quiet Hours Before Visitors Arrived, But Her Mother-In-Law Retaliated By Promising Someone Else A Turn Holding The Baby Without Her Permission

Everyone has an opinion on how a baby should be welcomed into the world, and most of those opinions come from people who aren’t giving birth.

The following story is about an expectant mother whose entitled mother-in-law had her own ideas about the hospital plan she had put in place.

The mother said visitors were welcome only after the baby had a few hours alone with her and her husband, but her mother-in-law was ticked that she wouldn’t be waiting around all day.

To keep the peace, the mother agreed to let her husband’s parents hold the baby, despite flu season and her own personal discomfort.

Things got even uglier when her mother-in-law promised her disabled brother-in-law a turn too, but the mother said no, since he’d never held a newborn and he didn’t have the best hygiene.

The waiting room is about to get tense — keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my brother with Down syndrome hold my baby right after she’s born? My mother-in-law has these preconceived ideas about what she thinks my birth plan is. I told her we will have visitors at the hospital, but only after the baby comes and has had time with my husband and me for a few hours.

Her mother-in-law has made it very clear she doesn’t approve of this plan.

She’s really ticked about this because she assumed she would be there all day or night waiting for the baby to come. We also would prefer nobody hold her, as it’s flu and cold season.

This mom-to-be has already tried to compromise.

But to avoid another fight, and because I understand it might be too much to ask, we’re going to let my husband’s parents hold her.

But there’s one more complicated matter.

My only thing is, when she told my brother-in-law with Down syndrome he would get to hold the baby, I told her privately that I’m not comfortable with that.

She has good reason for this.

I love my brother-in-law, but he hates babies. He’s never held one before, let alone one that’s a couple hours old, and he’s not the most hygienic person. AITAH for setting this boundary about my brother-in-law? It’s not forever, just for the first couple of weeks until the baby gets stronger, in case he doesn’t support her properly.

It sounds like this mom-to-be is just trying to do what’s best for her baby.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks her brother-in-law’s behavior is an even bigger red flag than anyone initially thought.

This user warns it could be easy to lose control of the situation once the moment comes.

Her baby, her choice.

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Her baby’s safety is more important than entitled family’s feelings.

This mother-in-law has somehow confused being a doting grandmother with being the hospital’s event coordinator.

The mom offered a reasonable plan, gave ground on the in-laws holding the baby, and asked for one small exception, but still, nothing was enough for her mother-in-law.

At the end of the day, she needs to protect her new baby, no matter the cost.

She’s allowed to ruffle feathers. The baby comes first.

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