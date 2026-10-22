Renter Was Frustrated After Their Roommate Gave A Neighbor Access To A Parking Space They Were Still Paying For Every Month

Paying for a private parking space usually means deciding who gets to use it.

Should a roommate be allowed to lend that spot to neighbors without asking its owner?

Instead of seeing the problem, they called this condo owner selfish for controlling the space she pays for.

See why this parking dispute quickly became personal.

AITA for not sharing my parking spot with neighbors when I stepped away? “I live in a condo with one parking garage and one outdoor parking spot. They are both included in the condo under the stipulation I pay for the parking spot a sum of money with the association dues every month until I decide to sell. My roommate who lives with me does not have a car. They recently decided to lend my spot to the neighbor when I’m not using it/stepped aside because “they asked nicely.”

They weren’t cool with this.

I expressed disappointment and kindly asked them please don’t do this anymore I don’t think it’s fair for me to pay $$ every month to share my spot with someone else. Especially when there’s a 2 parking per unit limit and some people own like 4 cars.

This is gonna be a problem…

My roommate said I was selfish for hoarding the spot because it wasn’t in use at that moment. I explained that if the neighbors want a spot to park in they could use their own or park on street but it didn’t seem fair for me to be forced share when I’ve stepped away. AITA here? Or am I just crazy?”

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this person spoke up.

This condo owner pays for the spot every month, so her roommate had no right to lend it out without permission.

The simple fix is for the roommate to ask first and for the neighbors to use their own spaces or the street.

Calling someone selfish for keeping their paid parking space is some impressive backseat driving.