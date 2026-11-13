Her Parents And Grandmother Kicked Her Teenage Brother Out, But She Doesn’t Think She Can Take Him In

Parents are supposed to provide their families with a safe space, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

In this situation, a 19-year-old is worried about her 17-year-old brother, who was kicked out of their parents’ house following a physical altercation with their stepmother.

Since then, he’s been staying with their grandmother, but that arrangement is becoming increasingly unstable as she is threatening to kick him out as well.

Now he’s asking his older sister for somewhere to live, but she can’t. With her brother running out of options, the poster believes their parents need to step up.

What would you do?

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my parents they need to be parents? I (19f) have a younger brother (17m) who was kicked out of the house in december. A little background is my brother had a phone he paid for (my parents paid for his phone line and data but not the actual phone itself). He got in trouble and as a punishment my parents wanted to take his phone. My brother did not want this is happen so he held the phone behind his back.

Things escalated.

My stepmom then starting grabbing his arm to get the phone from him. my brother told her to get off and she wouldn’t so he pushed her. My dad then verbally threatened his life (I don’t think I can say what he said but it was something you should never say to anyone especially your own child.) I’m not saying my brother is right for this, but I really need advice on this next part. My brother now lives with my grandma.

But that’s not going well either.

Every day she threatens to kick my brother out and has recently gotten even more serious about it. My brother asked to come live with me. I have a house with my girlfriend, but we really can’t afford to take care of someone else. My brother also doesn’t have a car, and since he’s still in high school, I would have to take him everywhere and i just can’t have that kind of commitment. I’m going to tell my parents he needs to come home but my dad is saying that my stepmom “isn’t ready to let him come home” and i think she’s being dramatic. My brother has apologized many times and she ignores him and leaves him on read. My parents told him he needs a backup plan if he gets kicked out of my grandmas, but right now his plan is to live with me. WIBTA?

What did Reddit think?

Someone shares advice.

Someone thinks she’s TA.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

Another person recommends calling CPS.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

More ideas.

This situation goes beyond whether the brother behaved appropriately during the original argument.

Pushing his stepmother wasn’t acceptable, but he’s still a minor, and his parents have a responsibility to provide him with a safe and stable home.

Repeatedly apologizing doesn’t guarantee that everyone will immediately feel comfortable moving forward, but leaving him dependent on relatives who may also kick him out isn’t a sustainable solution.

The poster is also right to recognize her own limitations: having a home doesn’t mean she has the financial resources or time to raise a teenager.

Their parents (or the authorities) need to figure this out rather than making their older child responsible for him.