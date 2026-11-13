He Bought A Battery Power Bank To Use If The Power Went Out, And His Family Refused To Do The Same, But Then When The Power Went Out, His Sister Demanded To Use His Power Bank, But He Refused

Being prepared for problems in life is very smart and important, even if it is just getting ready for things like power outages.

What would you do if you bought a nice power bank to charge your phone during a storm, and when you told your family that they should buy one as well since it was a good deal, they kind of laughed at you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and when a storm knocked out the power, his sister demanded to use his power bank. He refused to let her use his new one and told her that she should have listened, but now he wonders if he was a jerk about it.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of what he did.

AITA for not sharing my powerbank I bought a big 20,000mAh powerbank.

Having a good power bank around is important during a power outage.

Nothing crazy, but enough for a few phone charges, good for when the power goes out or whatever. I got this new one recently since my 10,000mAh is a few years old and has a lower capacity than when I bought it just due to use and going through charge cycles. When I got it, I was telling my family they should get some too since it was a good deal for a good brand. That it would be good to have as we’ve been having a lot of big storms and more tornado warnings.

Nobody wants to plan for the worst, and then regret it.

I basically get eye rolls and comments about how the power almost never goes out. Well, we got a crazy bad storm, and the power ended up being out for almost 24 hours.

She should be more careful with her phone usage while the power is out.

Obviously not great, but we can flush the toilets, we have flashlights, we’ll be fine waiting it out. Or I would be anyway, because I could use my phone. Well, an hour into the power being out, my sister is already complaining about her phone being low battery as she’s been glued to it basically constantly since the power went out.

He doesn’t have to worry about the battery as much.

I feel pretty covered with my powerbank, and so I give them my old one. After a few more hours, they’ve somehow managed to drain the whole thing and their batteries are getting medium low again. I gave them some attitude this time like, guys, you need to conserve your batteries. My sister immediately shoots back about “I don’t see you conserving battery power”, and I told her that’s because I actually prepared.

Everyone thinks prepared people need to help the unprepared, but that just isn’t fair.

And I say that I already gave them my one bank and they’re on their own after that. She wanted to plug her phone into my new bank too, since there were 2 slots to charge with. Immediately I’m like heck no, you will drain it so fast. She obviously got mad and called me selfish. My mom was making minor comments like “just let her use it for a bit”.

Her irresponsibility is not his problem to fix.

I basically told her that her lack of self control shouldn’t be costing me my ability to use my phone, when both powerbanks are literally mine. She even has one herself, she just never bothers charging it until right before she needs it, which in this case made it useless.

This isn’t a matter of life or death. It is simply a life lesson.

I think I’m in the right, but I guess I’m also doubting myself too, was I being too petty? I mean, I just don’t see a world where I’m unreasonable for this They all have enough disposable income to spend on powerbanks too, they just didn’t care to (before this anyways, my sister later ordered one).

He was honestly more generous than he needed to be.

She still thinks I was being a jerk about it. What do you guys think? Partly so I can show her the post if you’re on my side, or keep it to myself and rethink life if you’re not. AITA?

When someone is not prepared, you only help them as much as you comfortably can without harming yourself. Otherwise, you are just enabling their bad decision-making.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

In an emergency, they would be glad he still had power.

This commenter thinks he should lock his power banks up.

Honestly, he already gave them more than he had to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

There are plenty of things his sister can do to occupy her time without her phone.

This person compares his story to the Three Little Pigs.

You can never satisfy the demands of the unprepared. His family refused to take reasonable precautions, so he is not obligated to help them.

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