Resident Was Ordered To Replace His Home’s Siding, So He Followed The HOA Process In A Way That Dragged The Project Out As Long As Possible

Neighborhood associations love ordering homeowners to complete expensive repairs.

But what happens when their own rules never provide an actual deadline?

One man discovered he only had to show steady progress, so he replaced one siding panel each year.

Read on for the slowest renovation ever.

Sir, you need to replace your siding. This happened to a friend of my dad’s about three decades ago. This friend lived in a nicer area of town, and it had a neighborhood association. The association had a set of rules to keep every house looking nice. The friend was contacted by the association because his siding needed to be replaced.

He followed the rules.

In fairness, you couldn’t even tell what color it was supposed to be. Since replacing siding is an annoying job, he asked for the order in writing and looked over the rules. Apparently as long as you make a consistent effort there’s no timeline. In fact, you’re only in violation of the rules if you stop working on it for an entire year. So, every summer, he preceded to put up a single piece of siding. He was still doing it eight years later when my dad moved away.

Wow! That siding is never going to be completely replaced!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This HOA wasted no time!

They didn’t say what color!

Here’s another story about annoying the neighbors on purpose.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Oh, it’s definitely obstinate.

This homeowner followed the rules by installing one new piece of siding every summer.

Eight years later, the project still wasn’t finished, but the association couldn’t claim he had stopped working.

His house was improving at the speed of continental drift.