Roommates Are Fed Up With Their New Housemate’s Constant Yelling And Rule-Breaking, But Their Landlord Refuses To Intervene

You can’t get along well with everyone, but when you have a roommate who is awful, it can make life very difficult.

That is what the people in this story are dealing with ever since a new roommate moved in recently.

The new roommate is always yelling at them for the smallest things, while she is also unwilling to follow some simple rules for the apartment. Unfortunately, no matter how much complaining they do to the landlord, they won’t do anything about it.

This is certainly a frustrating situation. They need to keep documenting every interaction and reporting it to the landlord so he will hopefully take action. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Had a new roommate move in during the summer and she’s horrible to live with. Hi, guys, this is my second year renewing my lease. The first year went by super smoothly, everything was fine.

A bad roommate can make life miserable.

This year over the summer one of the girls from last year moved out and some new girl moved in and she’s been so difficult to live with. She continuously YELLS at us, SCREAMS and YELLS at us whenever an issue occurs. The first time this happened was when I left my room at around 2am to get some water and she texted in our roommates group chat saying it was loud.

She is clearly a very light sleeper.

Then she knocked on my door the next day and began going off on me about how I was so loud. I told her I’d keep it down, I also texted her a sweet message about sorry how I was that I disturbed her sleep. After this incident a week went by and I was in the kitchen using the microwave it was around 12am (my sister was staying over but I was in the kitchen alone.) I started eating my food in the kitchen alone and she comes out of her room and starts YELLING at me.

Everyone seems to know that she is being crazy.

Saying look at the time, this isn’t the time to eat, she began calling me lazy and telling me she’s going to call the cops on me and my sister. I told her I’m in law school, I stay up late a lot to study, I get hungry at night sometimes and I’ve been reasonably quiet. She also messaged in the group chat (with the roommates and the landlord) about it, everyone kind of ignored her but my landlord reached out to me and basically said what I did wasn’t a big deal, but he has a condition that we aren’t allowed to have overnight guests if anyone is against it. And he basically said he couldn’t do anything because she was against my sister being over (even tho I AM THE ONE MAKING NOISE AT NIGHT NOT MY SISTER.)

She can’t expect silence when she lives in an apartment.

The next occurrence happened a couple days after this when we had the AC on and she woke up because of the sound. She banged on my door, I didn’t turn it on so she banged on my roommates door. My roommate who had turned it on opened her door basically saying she’s hot and that the AC needs to stay on because the new girl has been SO inconsiderate towards us, but we have been so accommodating towards her. So, she stood her ground. But obviously not without a fight, the roommate who recently moved in was going off saying “why are you hot? The AC has been on for a long time, we need to turn it off. It has been running for 4 hours.” The AC is set to a certain temp and only runs when the temp drops.

Why isn’t she living with her husband?

One of my roommates wears the hijab so she asks us to please just give her a warning before we have men enter the apartment. Everyone else (including me) has been very respectful about the rule. Of course, we are all living together, we are all paying rent, everyone deserves to be comfortable. Today, my roommate is in the kitchen without her hijab on (we’re an all girls apartment) and my roommate who recently moved in comes in with her husband.

This really was inconsiderate.

He comes over 2 times a week for 5-10 minutes every time to help her load up her fridge or whatever. Usually they come in later but today they came in earlier. He walks into the kitchen unannounced while my roommate is without her hijab and short sleeves. I feel like a reasonable person would apologize in this situation. Especially because, I kid you not, we have texted in the group chat to enforce this rule about 4-5 times.

The new roommate is very entitled.

She ignores it every time. But SHES THE REASON WE SEND THIS RULE. Everyone else complies, even me as someone who doesn’t wear hijab, I too would like to know if a man will be in the apartment? I feel like it’s a reasonable request to make. Anyways, my roommate asks her to please just text before hand next time. And this new girl GOES OFF lmfao. Saying “who are you? Are you the owner?” Straight up yelling.

They should keep documenting and filing complaints.

No she’s not the owner but she lives here, pays rent here, like are you kidding me? I’m sitting in my room listening to this. My landlord has been made aware but he hasn’t done ANYTHING the first time or the second time… I just don’t know what to do but it feels very uncomfortable to live with someone who is SO aggressive all of the time. It is honestly kind of… scary.

It is hard to believe that some people are this entitled when they are surrounded by people who don’t like them.

Let’s see what the people in the comments section had to say about this story.

This commenter understands their frustrations.

Just ignore the rude roommate.

Yup, these are the options.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

Here is a good way to handle the situation.

This commenter thinks they should try to break the lease early.

All the roommates need to work together to deal with the one who is causing all the trouble. Either that, or they should try to break the lease early.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook. Read Story →