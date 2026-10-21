She Begged Him To Stop Wearing That Cologne — His Answer Was To Hold Her Breath If She Wanted A Hug

Respect in a marriage shows up in the small stuff, like what you’re willing to give up when it makes your partner sick.

A smell-sensitive wife with active allergies asked her husband to stop wearing a new cologne she’d come to hate.

He refused, kept buying new ones, and told her to hold her breath when she tried to hug him.

She isn’t accusing him of anything shady; she just can’t understand why it matters so much when it makes her physically ill.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for wanting my husband to stop wearing cologne I hate? My husband of almost 13 years just started wearing cologne 6 months ago because his brother got him into wearing it. I cannot stand it, mainly for 2 reasons: my allergies and the smell. He keeps trying different colognes, and 99% of them smell terrible, plus he puts on too much of it.

But she then goes into the larger problem with all this.

I also have terrible allergies, and cologne, perfume, air fresheners, and even candles make me sick and give me terrible headaches. I have had this allergy for most of my life, long before we got married and way before he decided to start slathering on the cologne.

She’s tried everything to try and get him to stop, and soon things came to a head.

I’ve asked nicely for him to stop wearing it, begged, even cried, and he refuses to get rid of it. The final straw was when I went to hug him before I left for work the other day and had to pull back before it rubbed off on me and flared up my headache again.

He seemed to be totally unsympathetic to her struggle.

His comment back to me was, “Hold your breath if you want to hug me.” I told him I don’t understand how a husband who knows his wife hates his cologne continues to wear it when it makes me want to be nowhere near him.

She can’t understand why he’s behaving this way.

I don’t think he’s wearing it for another woman, at least I hope not, but I don’t see why it’s so important to him when he knows how much it bothers me and makes me physically ill. I think it’s disrespectful because it’s not like wearing clothes I don’t like or having a haircut that’s bad. AITA for wanting him to give up something he just started doing?

Red flag alert!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks maybe it’s time to rethink the entire marriage.

Maybe the cheating allegations aren’t totally unfounded here.

This commenter also suspects infidelity.

This goes beyond just a simple preference.

This husband picked a scent over his wife’s health, and that’s pretty pathetic when you think about it.

He knew the woman he chose to marry was prone to headaches from strong scents, so it’s not like this was all one big surprise.

“Hold your breath” is a rough thing to say to someone you love.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own. Read Story →