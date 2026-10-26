She Confirmed The Prices On A Customer’s Lottery Tickets Before Ringing Him Up, But He Still Blamed Her When His $50 Didn’t Cover The $85 Total

For some people, knowing what you want and asking for it are two different things.

One grocery store cashier learned that after helping an impatient customer buy lottery tickets.

He asked for two kinds by their rack numbers, and she confirmed the prices before pulling his order.

But when the total came to $85, he handed her $50 and insisted she’d picked the wrong tickets.

Even after she explained the prices, he kept demanding the same numbers, so she finally switched them for tickets that matched his budget and sent him on his way.

Read on to see how it all went down.

Lottery customer doesn’t understand how labels work, blames cashier for picking the wrong tickets I had a guy at the lottery being impatient because nobody would come over to sell to him while all three registers had lines. This is a small grocery store; three registers are all we have. After that was under control, I managed to get over to him just to get him out. These are tickets, and they are numbered in the racks. And this was all while my blood sugar took a nosedive, which made things harder.

Before grabbing the tickets, she confirmed with him each time.

He says he wants 15 of #11. So I ask, “You want 15 of the $3 Rocket Crossword?” And he says yes. And then he wants 20 of #7. “And twenty of the $2 Christmas ticket?” And he says yes. I get both of those out, and he hands me a $50.

Suddenly, that’s not what he wanted.

I say I’m going to need more than that. It’s $85 for what he got. He starts yelling that it should be $50, saying he wants #11 and #7. I said, “Those are—#11 is a $3, and #7 is a $2.” He yells that they should be a $2 and a $1.

Rather than argue, she just gave him what she thought he wanted.

So I ask if he wants #7 and #3, #3 being a dollar ticket. He says, “No, 11 and 7!” So I put all the $3 ones back, ignoring him as he keeps saying he wants 11 and 7, put 5 of the others back, then fish out 20 of #3. So 15 of the $2 ones and 20 $1 ones. That was $50 worth. Before he could start raving more, I took the $50 and pushed the tickets in front of him, and gave the aggressively polite customer service “Have a nice day” that is really a “Screw off right now,” and he did.

Yikes! It sounds like he really needs to get with the program.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened here.

He would definitely deserve this.

This person doesn’t like people who buy scratch off tickets.

For this person, it’s the least favorite part of their job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

We can only hope.

What was the point of confirming the prices if he wasn’t going to listen?

The cashier can’t read his mind, so he should’ve paid attention when she double-checked his order.

After all, he was the one in such a hurry to get help.

And, speaking of which, it’s funny how he suddenly had plenty of time to argue. He needs to get a grip.

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