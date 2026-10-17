She Designed a Safari Nursery for Her Son—Until Her Mother-in-Law Kept Forcing Oversized Wall Art into the Room

Nesting is a big deal for a lot of new parents, and having it interrupted can feel surprisingly personal.

One mother used her maternity leave to plan a dark blue safari room for her son, taking her time to get every piece right and even choosing plexiglass frames for safety.

Her grand plans were soon foiled by her mother-in-law, who kept bringing in huge cartoon art, mismatched glass frames, and a wallpaper trim the family had already said no to.

So once her husband finally asked his mom to run things by them first, she acted as if she’d been accused of a crime.

Now the mom feels her chance to style the room is slipping away.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for refusing my MILs purchases? My husband and I recently moved into our new home with our toddler and newborn. We’ve started setting up our son’s room and got him his first big boy bed and all.

This mom had a clear vision and she was ready to execute it.

I have a whole Pinterest board of things I want to do in his room, with the full design in my mind. I’ve shared it all with my husband, who loves the idea, and when my mother-in-law asked, I told her I’m doing a safari theme with dark blue. I’m currently on maternity leave and working to find balance, so I’m very slowly getting design elements in. Truth is, I’m in no rush because I want to just get all the right pieces, do it nicely, and be done, which I’ve also said.

But her MIL proved to be a huge barrier in achieving her dream room.

Now, my challenge is my MIL keeps bringing random things in for his room that make no sense in the space. I’ve framed photos, but with plastic and plexiglass instead of glass because, of course, it’s a hazard.

Her MIL seemed to completely disregard her preferences.

She’s brought in random silver, black, brown, etc. frames with glass. (They’re hazardous and don’t go with the theme.) She brought in a wallpaper trimming thing with cars on it and insisted that we use it. We’ve already said we’re not using wallpaper.

Her recommendations aren’t subtle at all.

Every visit comes with another massive wall art. First Pooh Bear, then a bus full of dogs, cars, and Paw Patrol, all ranging from 2 ft to 5 ft!

But confrontation only led to more chaos.

I explained to my husband how I feel, and he confronted her and asked her to stop bringing these things in without asking first. She now feels attacked, as if she did nothing wrong. I’ve been looking forward to styling my kids’ rooms and just feel like this opportunity is being taken away from me. AITA?

This MIL sounds like a real handful.

What did redditors have to say about all this?

This mom should get the final say, no matter what her MIL says.

Good intentions don’t excuse bad execution.

This user doesn’t think her MIL means anything malicious by her behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

This commenter shares their take.

Nobody doubts that this grandmother adores her grandson, but at a certain point, she needs to take the hint that her help isn’t welcome, at least not in this form.

The husband handled it the right way by asking her to check first, and ultimately hurt feelings don’t undo a fair request.

This mom deserves to enjoy building her son’s room at her own pace and on her own terms.

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