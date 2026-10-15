She Didn’t Like How Another Woman Acted At A Party, So She Ignored Her Friend Request, And Things Spiraled Out Of Control

You can’t get along with everyone, and when you meet someone you don’t like, the mature thing to do is just leave them alone as much as possible.

Some people, however, can’t seem to let things go and always want to have the last word while still thinking that they are being the good guy.

That was the case in this story, where the writer seems to want to destroy the life of the other woman just because they don’t get along.

It is really a situation where both parties are acting poorly. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

I didn’t want to be her friend. This happened to me a about 6 years ago.

You can’t control what others think of you.

A friend of mine asked me to bartend his birthday for him and watch over all the guests because I had just finished bartending school. At the party there was one girl who liked my friend and was jealous that he was spending him time with me instead of her. Not to mention a lot of the guys were giving me a lot of attention because I tend to stand out no matter where I go.

Let’s get to know her a little bit.

A little about me. I am a very private person. I keep my profile set up so only people on my friends list can view any of my posts. I am kind of a goth chick. I wear corsets and boots all the time, and dont really own anthing that isn’t black. I am about 5’3″ with blue eyes, naturaly blonde hair, and a rather large rack. I am very quiet most of the time and am pretty easy going. I am also kind of a nerd and obsessed with Star Wars, Firefly, and a bunch of other things like that. So, it is really easy for me to relate to guys and not so much girls.

Ok, she doesn’t like her; that’s for sure.

A little about her. She is really short and petite. The typical high school preppy cheerleader type who always got the boys to do what ever she wanted. You know the one’s who spoke in really high pitched sqeeky voices and inability to hold an actual coversation that didn’t revolve around her.

Assuming someone else’s intentions is dangerous.

Now back to the story. She was incredibly rude to me. Even slamming a door in my face at one point in the evening and then throwing up all over my friends new couch that I had to clean up. She kept trying to add me on Facebook after the party and I just kept deleting the requests. I finally ended up replying because I got sick of constant notifications from Facebook. So, I finally messaged her to tell her I wasnt interested in being friends with her and this is how the conversation went.

Well, she is very direct, if nothing else.

Rude girl: rg. Me: me. Me: Please stop trying to add me. We are not friends and have never been friends. I was polite to you because it was BF’s birthday. I have no interest in being friends with someone who is rude and slams doors in peoples faces and gives me dirty looks without cause. Alcohol consumption is not an excuse for such behavior. You are not the kind of person I am or ever will wish to be friends with. Please enjoy your life and kindly leave me out of it. ( I know a little harsh but after 10 deleted fried requests in a month I was over it.)

Honestly, this seems like a pretty reasonable response.

RG: Umm ohhkay I didn’t even mean to do any of that. Also don’t judge me if your not perfect yourself okay, thanks. I have no reasons to give you dirty looks so why would I? I think your mistaken. But it’s okay it’s your loss because I’m actually really cool person.

Why would she reply back at all? Some people feel the need to have the last word.

Me: I know I am not perfect and never claimed to be. I am simply informing you that I am not interested in a friendship with someone who would act that way to someone they do not know for no reason. I am not mistaken. I was not the one intoxicated. Ever time I went to speak with BF you would give me a dirty look. As far as I am concerned I am not at a loss for anything. I never desired your friendship to begin with so it is not something that can be lost. So, once again please enjoy your life as I will mine.

Why are they still talking?

RG: That’s fine, but I’m really not like that though. Btw the day you came back to the valley I was actually helping you to see Mutual Friend, but whatever it’s no dirt off my shoulders. Bye Me: It doesn’t really make a difference to me. You made a bad impression and you only get one. Accept the consequences of how you act around new people. If you do not wish to be viewed as rude and boorish then do not act that way.

Both of these women seem very immature.

RG: Sure…. bye RG: And yet you were surrounded by drunk people that night and your giving me grief?? Wow, well maybe you shouldn’t go to a place where there are going to be drunk people if you don’t like the way people act RG: With out you giving me the benefit of the doubt, that’s like me saying your way to up tight to even have fun that night.

These two definitely love their drama.

Me: I had no problem with anyone except for you and one other who I do not wish to speak with either. I have actually become friends with some of them and have spent time with them. I thought that after the first time I deleted the request you would have understood. RG: Like I’m supposed to know that you deleted the request? Trust you walked into something that night that you know nothing about. And I don’t even remember talking to you at all that night, so your just basing your whole idea of me just by a look a gave you with could have been caused by anything? Judging a book by it’s cover much? RG: Also I was mad at 2 people who were there that night and I hated 2 people that were there as well.

Just stop replying.

Me: There were people there I did not get along with as well, but I did not let it effect the way I treated anyone. I was polite and respectful for BF. The fact that you do not have the mentality to do the same shows that you are not a mature person. I do not have time to deal with immature people. I was trying to be polite and let you know I did not wish to be friends. You could have accepted that and left it alone. You decided to pursue this more then it needed to be. So, once again. Please enjoy your life. I do hope you have fun.

Finally, the conversation is over.

RG: Well there is a difference between not liking people when your sober and then not liking people when your drunk, but what ever have fun seeing Mutual Friend without me or try too. RG: Please don’t write back thanks 🙂

Does she really think she is acting sensibly?

At this point I had gotten calls from a few of out mutual friends saying that she said I was being mean to her and that I was talking bad about her and all of them to her. She was also talking bad about me to new people I had just become friends with. So, I did what any sensible person would do and posted screen shots of the conversation for all of our mutual friends to see.

She is horribly immature.

Her bestfriend at the time was on my friends list and also got a copy of it and we all had a good laugh about it and I had made a comment in my post that if anyone had ever treated me the way she was treating Mutual Friend, I would beat the living crap out of them. I normally refrain from fighting because I dont know when enough is enough. She saw it later that night and sent me a message again when her friend showed it to her.

Of course she is upset.

RG: Btw I love how you showed everyone our “private” msgs. Thanks for letting me know that your not trustworthy of anything. Also, I didn’t say anything to anyone about our convo, and you completely put it out there. Why? I did nothing wrong but talk to you and “try” to explain my reasons for that night. Also thanks for threatening me in public so that I have proof if anything should happen to me. 🙂 So, goodbye don’t write back.

Well, this is unfortunate.

So, about a week later all of our mutual friends stopped hanging out with her or even talking to her. The guy she tried to hold as hostage against me was the guy she was sleeping with at the time. He ended up leaving her and we became amazing friends. From what I have heard she doesn’t have any friends anymore and everyone hates her. Everyone has blocked her number and purposely go out of their way to make sure she doesn’t know about events because she will just try and show up.

This is just not healthy.

Fast forward to present day and her ex and I are in an amazing relationship. I saw her bestfriend at a party a few weeks ago and found out that she now goes to bars and gets really drunk and does drugs. From what I heard she likes to mix alcohol with xanex. Her friend said that when they go out she only talks about how she hates me and is mad because he and I are together and I stole all her friends. At this point he and I have been together for 6 months.

Honestly, this is pretty pathetic.

Her bestfriend recently tried to added me on Facebook. I plan on accepting her friend request and will be posting nothing but pictures of my boyfriend and I going doing all sorts of fun things. My boyfriend loves this idea. (We know her friend will show her them) It also just so happens that her favorite bars to go to is also one of my favorites as well so we are going to plan a night out just to go watch her suffer and make her watch how happy we are together.

It is crazy to think that this girl thinks that she is doing the right thing here. Both of these women seem terribly immature and hard to deal with.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter is spot on.

Yeah, she thinks a lot of herself.

Here is someone who thinks she is being very petty.



This commenter wants to hear more.

These two seem insufferable and need to grow up. I can’t imagine interacting with people like this.

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