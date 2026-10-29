She Had Her Shift On The Posted Roster For Two Weeks, But Another Employee’s Error Took It Away

Few things sting like losing pay over a mistake that wasn’t even yours.

An employee was rostered for a six-hour shift when her manager called to explain that a coworker had turned up early by accident.

The manager asked her to swap days, which she couldn’t do, and was told that was completely fine. She even double-checked that her own shift was still on and got a cheerful yes.

Then, barely five minutes later, a text landed saying the workplace was overstaffed and she could take the evening off.

There was no real discussion, and just like that, suddenly she was out of a paid shift she had been counting on.

The schedule said one thing, the text said another, and she’s the one left screwed over.

Keep reading for the full story.

My manager cancelled my shift today due to someone else’s mistake. Was supposed to start work at 3 today. Got a call from my manager saying someone thought they were working today, so they arrived at work at 8 a.m.

So here’s where the misunderstanding first began.

My manager asked me if maybe me and my coworker could swap, and she would cover me today and I’d cover her two shifts. Unfortunately, those two dates didn’t suit me, which I explained to my manager, who said she understood completely. I asked if I could still come in for my shift today, and she said yes. It’s only 6 hours, but it’s money that I am rostered to receive.

But that’s when the boss started going back on her word.

Not even 5 minutes later, my manager texted me saying, “There’s too many staff here today, you can take the evening off, thanks!” I didn’t reply to the message.

Immediately, this read as completely unfair.

I get that mistakes happen, but someone else showing up today wasn’t my fault. So why do I lose out on hours of pay? It’s only 6 hours, but I rely very heavily on the shifts that are given to me. I don’t think it was fair to cancel my 6 hours because I was expected to cover 2 days that weren’t rostered and didn’t suit. That staff member turning up has nothing to do with me.

This staff member really should have known better.

We are all emailed the roster 2 weeks in advance. Not to mention, it’s hung up in the office for everyone to access. Everyone has the responsibility to read their roster and know exactly what days they are working. There wasn’t any real discussion afterwards. I was told to take the evening off, and that was it. I know mistakes happen, but I can’t help but feel screwed over.

Sometimes life just isn’t fair.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks it’s not over until it’s over.

Things aren’t looking good for this employee.

Not all problems have a solution.

This employee said no to a favor she was never obligated to do, and her paycheck took an unfair hit.

Whether her boss’ behavior was intentional or just careless, the timing couldn’t have been worse, especially for someone who lives paycheck to paycheck.

A six-hour shift doesn’t sound like a big deal until it’s your rent on the line.

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