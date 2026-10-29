October 29, 2026 at 3:25 pm

She Had Her Shift On The Posted Roster For Two Weeks, But Another Employee’s Error Took It Away

by Benjamin Cottrell

distraught woman holding her phone

Pexels/Reddit

Few things sting like losing pay over a mistake that wasn’t even yours.

An employee was rostered for a six-hour shift when her manager called to explain that a coworker had turned up early by accident.

The manager asked her to swap days, which she couldn’t do, and was told that was completely fine. She even double-checked that her own shift was still on and got a cheerful yes.

Then, barely five minutes later, a text landed saying the workplace was overstaffed and she could take the evening off.

There was no real discussion, and just like that, suddenly she was out of a paid shift she had been counting on.

The schedule said one thing, the text said another, and she’s the one left screwed over.

Keep reading for the full story.

My manager cancelled my shift today due to someone else’s mistake.

Was supposed to start work at 3 today. Got a call from my manager saying someone thought they were working today, so they arrived at work at 8 a.m.

So here’s where the misunderstanding first began.

My manager asked me if maybe me and my coworker could swap, and she would cover me today and I’d cover her two shifts.

Unfortunately, those two dates didn’t suit me, which I explained to my manager, who said she understood completely.

I asked if I could still come in for my shift today, and she said yes. It’s only 6 hours, but it’s money that I am rostered to receive.

But that’s when the boss started going back on her word.

Not even 5 minutes later, my manager texted me saying, “There’s too many staff here today, you can take the evening off, thanks!”

I didn’t reply to the message.

Immediately, this read as completely unfair.

I get that mistakes happen, but someone else showing up today wasn’t my fault. So why do I lose out on hours of pay? It’s only 6 hours, but I rely very heavily on the shifts that are given to me.

I don’t think it was fair to cancel my 6 hours because I was expected to cover 2 days that weren’t rostered and didn’t suit. That staff member turning up has nothing to do with me.

This staff member really should have known better.

We are all emailed the roster 2 weeks in advance. Not to mention, it’s hung up in the office for everyone to access.

Everyone has the responsibility to read their roster and know exactly what days they are working.

There wasn’t any real discussion afterwards. I was told to take the evening off, and that was it.

I know mistakes happen, but I can’t help but feel screwed over.

Sometimes life just isn’t fair.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks it’s not over until it’s over.

Screenshot 2026 10 26 at 7.40.31 PM She Had Her Shift On The Posted Roster For Two Weeks, But Another Employee’s Error Took It Away

Things aren’t looking good for this employee.

Screenshot 2026 10 26 at 7.41.31 PM She Had Her Shift On The Posted Roster For Two Weeks, But Another Employee’s Error Took It Away

Not all problems have a solution.

Screenshot 2026 10 26 at 7.47.20 PM She Had Her Shift On The Posted Roster For Two Weeks, But Another Employee’s Error Took It Away

This employee said no to a favor she was never obligated to do, and her paycheck took an unfair hit.

Whether her boss’ behavior was intentional or just careless, the timing couldn’t have been worse, especially for someone who lives paycheck to paycheck.

A six-hour shift doesn’t sound like a big deal until it’s your rent on the line.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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