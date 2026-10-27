She Hosted A Party That Clashed With A Friend’s Birthday, And Now The Friend Is Furious Since Some Guests Left Her Party For This One

Hosting a party can be a lot of fun, but scheduling it can be difficult because everyone is very busy these days.

What would you do if you were hosting a party on the same day that a friend had a birthday party?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so the wife went to the friend’s party briefly, and then returned home to host her party. The husband stayed longer at the birthday party, but then came home with a few other people to attend the other party as well.

This, however, really upset the friend who said that it was very rude. Now they feel bad and aren’t sure if they did anything wrong.

Read through the full story below and see if you think they handled it well.

AITAH, double booked birthday So, I have a lot of Geminis in my life, 5 of which all happen to have birthdays within 5 days of each other.

This was very generous.

This past week was one of my best friends birthdays Alice 34 (f) and one of my husband’s best friends George (34 m) birthday is Sunday. My friend told me she was worried about having a party due to not having street parking, which I do have. I offered for her to throw it at my place, she accepted.

Scheduling conflicts are sometimes unavoidable.

We planned this about a month ago, she invited her friends. Then, 2 weeks prior to the party, she asked if she should invite some of our mutual friends (originally my husbands friends who she has became friends with). She sent the text to them extending the invite, only one answered.. saying Georges birthday was that day and he couldn’t go. I immediately got mad at my husband for not telling me about Georges birthday, he tells me he only got the text the night before.

It sounds like they got it worked out.

So, I told my husband to go and enjoy Georges party and I would host, he didn’t have to come to Alice’s party. Georges party was at 2, Alices was at 5 pm, Alice made a Facebook invite, we never heard from my husband’s friends so we assumed they would be attending Georges party. (Which we were TOTALLY FINE).

Good, she still got to go to the party.

The day of the event arrives, I offered to cook and was slightly feeling disappointed I wouldn’t be able to attend Georges party. So, I worked hard and made everything before except the sauce I was going to make in order to attend. I head over there and so does my husband, I bring along our 5 month old baby. I stay till 3:30 and head home, my husband stays.

Things seem to be working out better than hoped.

The night goes along, my husband comes home around 7:30. When I greet him at the door, I see 3 of the guys who went to George’s party walk in. I say omg I can’t believe you guys left George’s. They basically greet me and say well we want to celebrate Alice too. Everyone has a good time, leaves about 12am.

Oh no. What is the problem?

The next afternoon, my daughter and I take a nap and I wake up from a group text from George to my husband and I. Basically the text acknowledges that he thinks what we did was really awful and “if it ever happens again to him or his family we will never be invited again.”

Why are they so angry?

I am shocked, at first I thought it was for another reason, I text his wife apologizing she tells me it’s not because of that.. I tried calling her she doesn’t answer and says she can’t talk. My husband tells me he was upset because the guys left his house to come to our house.

They didn’t do anything intentionally wrong.

I never invited him because he barely interacts with Alice and I never told anyone to leave his house, I didn’t even know they were coming. I didn’t tell him about the party because I didn’t think it mattered because they aren’t close and I thought the guys weren’t coming.

Clearly they did nothing wrong.

I’m just at a loss right now, I’m extremely disappointed with how he chose to bring this to our attention. I feel it was very aggressive and threatening tone. Idk I’m really upset by it, the fact he is acting like I intentionally did this. AITA?

While they didn’t do anything wrong, they could still apologize for the miscommunication and make it clear that they didn’t mean to slight them or cause any problems.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Here is someone who thinks her husband should figure it out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

This person thinks their friends were acting very immaturely.

The problem was on George’s end.

They can apologize just to keep the peace, but they didn’t do anything wrong.

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