She Is Very Sensitive To Sound, But His Roommate Is A Very Noisy Person, So It Seems Like The Arrangement Was Doomed From The Start

Getting placed with a roommate for university is a big adjustment for many people, especially when they have specific issues that they have to deal with.

That was the case for the woman in this story, and while she knows that she is particularly sensitive to most noises, her new roommate is also extremely loud and rude.

In the end, this has meant that there is a lot of conflict over every little thing, which has made life difficult. She is looking for other apartments to move into, but that won’t happen overnight, so she wanted to vent her frustrations.

Hopefully, both of these two roommates can try to compromise and become better for each other, but at the end of the day, living apart is the best option. Read through the full story and see what you think they should do.

How are some people so oblivious?? I’ll start this off by saying I have misophonia, so my view of things is pretty skewed.

Being sensitive to certain sounds can be awful.

But I can still recognize how oblivious some roommates can be. This is my first time living with a roommate (college dorm). It’s literally only been a week, and I’m looking for apartments to rent for next semester.

The roommate seems inconsiderate, for sure.

I can hear thus woman through my noise canceling headphones, I can feel my ears crying for help everytime they see the headphones, which is all the time. I never take them off. She’s nice enough, but my god!!! I basically have to listen to everything she’s watching since she doesn’t use headphones when I’ve asked her multiple times.

This person might have trouble with any roommate, but this particular roommate sounds awful.

She only does so when I ask. And her eating habits… She’s constantly snacking, so I have to listen to her lips smacking all the time. I’ve dealt with some loud eaters, but the way this woman eats is actually revolting.. She smacks her lips a good 10 minutes after finishing her meal as well, and it’s with drinks too.

It is easy to see how this would be annoying.

She does everything so aggressively, slamming the doors, cabinets, plates. Sometimes when getting ready, she’ll leave the door wide open if she goes to the bathroom or something?? This is a bit more of a personal grievance as well, but her side of the room is always littered with trash. Things like tags, wrappers. She leaves her plates out for the entire day before washing them (though I can’t even be sure she does that).

Sometimes people need to vent a little bit.

This is a bit of a rant. I assumed people had been taught manners, but I guess not 🤦‍♀️. I’m so sick of her!!!!!

While it is easy to sympathize with this person, it is also good to note that they might be too sensitive. Living with new people you aren’t used to does take effort and compromise. That being said, this roommate sounds terrible, so it will be hard.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Some people are just naturally louder.

They might be overly sensitive.

Here is someone who went through something similar.

This commenter recommends getting good noise-canceling headphones. They really can work miracles.

Talking to her nicely might just work. It is worth a try at the least.

It is likely a combination of being overly sensitive and the roommate being unnecessarily loud. If they can’t come to a compromise, she will have to find somewhere else to live.