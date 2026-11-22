He Got The Manager’s Okay For His 11-Year-Old To Play Airsoft, And He Is Sick Of Parents Telling Him It Is Too Soon

It’s hard to enjoy watching your kid do something they love when everyone around you has an opinion about it.

One father found that out after taking his 11-year-old son to a local airsoft field.

The field usually required players to be at least 14, but management made an exception as long as the parent stayed with him.

The players he spoke to didn’t mind, but every time he went, other parents kept telling him his son was too young to play.

After hearing the same thing over and over, he started thinking about asking management to step in.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

WIBTA If I asked the management of my local airsoft field to do something about parents constantly bugging me about my kid’s age? My son (11) is really into airsoft. Earlier today, I took him to our local range for the 3rd time ever. While their minimum age to play is 14 with a parent/guardian there, they made an exception for my son as long as I’m always there with him. The only problem is that, no matter what, every time we’re there, all the other parents who are there for/with their kids want to talk to me about is, “Hey, your kid is too young to be out here.”

The conversation always goes one of two ways.

It then goes to either, “You know he could get really hurt out there playing with those adults and teenagers,” or “Well, he’s not gonna be any good at it until he’s older anyway,” or a mix of the two. Some are more adamant and forceful about it than others. I always just politely exit the conversation and move someplace else, but almost every time I do that, the people beside me say something like, “Hey, isn’t that 11-year-old out there yours?” and then the cycle continues.

Now, he’s not sure what to do about it.

I actually mentioned talking to management/security about it to one parent, and he acted offended. He said that people have the right not to agree with me. I made the point that while, yes, that’s true, it’s very annoying when it’s all they want to talk about. Sometimes these people will come up to me to initiate the conversation. Even when they don’t, all I want to do is have a normal talk. How would it look if I asked management if they could do anything about it? I honestly would probably feel like a **** for doing it, but it’s super annoying, and it’s mostly just the parents. None of the players I’ve talked to care at all. They think it’s cool that someone so young is into airsoft. WIBTA?

Yikes. It’s easy to see why he wants to do that, but it may cause more problems than he already has.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit would do in this situation.

This person thinks he’d be in the wrong.

As this person points out, what does he expect management to d?

Yet another reader who doesn’t think he should do it.

And this person also has similar thoughts.

First things first, management has already done enough by allowing his kid to even play.

At this point, he needs to leave well enough alone and expect those types of comments.

And if he’s that tired of hearing about it, he can always wait until his son turns 14.

But more importantly, why is he so upset that other parents are worried his kid might get hurt? You’d think he’d be worried about that, too.

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